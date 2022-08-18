ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Stelter Leaving CNN After Cancellation of ‘Reliable Sources’

By Benjamin Mullin
The New York Times
The New York Times
 4 days ago
Brian Stelter hosting “Reliable Sources” on CNN in New York, March 1, 2020. (Gabby Jones/The New York Times)

CNN is canceling “Reliable Sources,” its long-running media affairs show, and the reporter who hosted it, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network, the company said Thursday.

The show’s last edition would be Sunday, according to a spokesperson for CNN.

“We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” the spokesperson said.

The cancellation of “Reliable Sources” — a show that has aired for about three decades — is one of the first major programming moves made by Chris Licht, the new chair of CNN, who took over this spring after Discovery closed its merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

Licht has told employees that he is planning to retool some of the network’s programming, including at 9 p.m., where the departure of Chris Cuomo has left a critical gap in prime time.

The spokesperson said that the change was part of CNN’s “refreshed Sunday lineup,” which will feature a number of new programs including “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” an interview program featuring the veteran Sunday show interlocutor.

The network and its website will continue covering the media industry. Oliver Darcy, a senior media reporter at CNN, will lead CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter.

In a statement, Stelter said that he was grateful for the last nine years at CNN and thankful to viewers who tuned in.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter said. “I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, said in a statement that Stelter would depart CNN as “an impeccable broadcaster.”

“We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show,” Entelis said.

News of the show’s cancellation was earlier reported by NPR.

The cancellation of “Reliable Sources” put Stelter, 36, an inveterate media reporter with an unflagging presence on Twitter, in the unusual position of being at the center of a story in an industry he covers.

Before he joined CNN, Stelter spent six years at The New York Times, where he became known for breaking big stories about the TV news industry. He was hired at the Times after he had founded a media news site, TVNewser, from his dorm room at Towson University in Maryland.

Stelter’s contract at CNN stretched well into the future. The anchor told friends in the winter that he had signed a deal for an additional four years, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions.

Stelter was told of his show’s cancellation at a meeting with Licht on Wednesday, said two of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to relay confidential discussions.

News of Stelter’s departure from CNN comes less than a week after Jeffrey Toobin, a longtime legal affairs commentator at the network, announced he was leaving.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 414

Cora Ida Dora
4d ago

The BIG question people want answered is will CNN continue to still be an opinion network or will they start being objective and non political?

Reply(48)
155
Viva's a liar!
4d ago

If people actually cared about the going democrat “orange man bad” conspiracy narrative, Brian Stelter would still have a job because “Orange man bad” is all CNN does.

Reply(20)
120
Human Family
4d ago

Knowing CNN and how "WOKE" THEY ARE, I Expect They Will Replace Him With a TRANSEXUAL, Mabe Then They Can Atlest Get Their Target Audience 🤣

Reply(3)
38
The New York Times

The New York Times

