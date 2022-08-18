Read full article on original website
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
Recent Photo Of Sable And Brock Lesnar
A rare photo of Brock Lesnar and his wife, Sable, hanging out with their friends is doing the rounds on social media. Sable, known to lead an extremely private life, has been spotted publicly only a handful of times since her marriage to Lesnar in 2006. She would often appear before and after her husband's UFC fights between 2008 and 2011, but hasn't been seen at a WWE event in nearly two decades.
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
Billy Corgan Regrets Letting Vince McMahon Purchase Famous Pro Wrestling Library So Easily
During a recent appearance on the "Ariel Helwani Show," NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about his regrets about not getting more involved in the sale of WCW. Vince McMahon's then-WWF acquired select WCW assets in March 2001, including intellectual property, some performers' contracts, and the promotion's video library. "I do...
Independent Wrestling Star Arrests Ronda Rousey On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was once again arrested on WWE television this past Friday. The former UFC Champion has refused to pay a fine recently levied against her and Rousey attempted to hijack "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday. General Manager Adam Pearce sent security after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rousey made quick work of the gang of officials, leading to Pearce sending two "officers" to arrest Rousey.
Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative
Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.
Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Discuss How Much Input They Have In Their WWE Promos
Recently, real-life wrestling couple, and "WWE Raw" Superstars, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Brian Gewirtz' Instagram Story. During the time they spent talking with the former WWE lead writer Lynch and Rollins, who have been known to be very skilled on the microphone when cutting promos, discussed how much input they have had on their promos. Gewirtz asked if the two were given papers and had to worry about reciting the promos word for word.
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings
Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
Madcap Moss Teases His Girlfriend Joining Him In WWE
There is growing speculation over Tenille Dashwood returning to WWE for the first time since 2017. The former Emma confirmed her departure from Impact Wrestling over the weekend, tweeting the definition of "free agent" on her social media. The tweet came shortly after the promotion removed Dashwood from Impact Wrestling's official roster page.
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE
Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
Edge Gives Update On His Relationship With AEW's Christian Cage
There are few friendships in professional wrestling as well-documented as the friendship between WWE's Edge and AEW's Christian Cage. The former seven-time WWF World Tag Team Champions have remained synonymous with one another for nearly three decades and are still considered by many to be one of the greatest duos in WWE history. And now, following their forced retirements and subsequent returns to in-ring competition, Edge and Christian are both experiencing their own career renaissances as members of the two top wrestling companies in the world.
Backstage News On WWE Hall Of Famer Who Will Be Portrayed In Season Three Of Young Rock
NBC's "Young Rock" is making a huge addition to the show. PWInsider is reporting that producers for the show are currently looking for someone around 6'7" and 300 lbs. to play Hulk Hogan. The third season is set to begin filming next month in Memphis and will feature Hogan as a recurring guest star. With Hogan described as in "the prime of his wrestling career," it's expected for the upcoming season to feature the late-1980s/early-1990s "Golden Era" of what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation.
Arrest Video Released From Jake Atlas Incident Earlier This Year
On May 23, former WWE and All Elite Wrestling talent Jake Atlas was arrested in Orange County, FL, and charged with domestic battery. Atlas was said to have gotten physical with his longtime partner, having reportedly become irate when his partner was giving more attention to someone else, which ultimately sparked a verbal argument before things took a turn for the worse.
Possible Update On Tenille Dashwood's Impact Wrestling Status
Tenille Dashwood has been appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling for a few years. The former WWE star previously performing as Emma hasn't done much in Impact singles competition, but she did manage to pick up the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. A recent update to the Impact website could indicate something negative for Dashwood's career.
WWE Legend Wants Ric Flair To Have One More Match Against Him
On July 31, Ric Flair competed in what he has said will be his last match ever, however, one former member of the Four Horsemen wants to take on the 73-year-old Flair in a future contest. "Why doesn't [Flair] wrestle me? He doesn't like me," WWE legend Paul Roma said while on the "Cheap Heat Productions Podcast." "He didn't think I was a Horseman, right, he didn't think I was Horseman caliber. He said it, so why doesn't he get in that ring with Pretty Paul Glory Roma? ... Bring Tully, we'll bring him at ringside. Let me show you and let me show the entire world how much a Horseman I really am."
Johnny Gargano Makes Surprise Return To WWE
Monday night's "Raw" saw the WWE return of Trish Stratus. WWE fans also saw the in-ring return of the "Rated-R Superstar" Edge. Prior to the start of "Raw" however, both of these returns were announced and set in stone. There was another return that took place live in Toronto, and it was a very surprising one at that.
Eddie Kingston Hated All His Matches With Top AEW Star
Eddie Kingston is one of AEW's most popular wrestlers. He's also one of the most outspoken members of the roster and fans can always count on him to make his views known. Whether he's cutting raw promos on television or blasting CM Punk on social media, Kingston's work walks a fine line between real life and kayfabe. So, it should come as no surprise to learn that he admitted to hating his recent matches with Chris Jericho.
Thunder Rosa Credits Recently Re-Signed WWE Star For Helping Overcome Her Fear Of Heights
Prior to her time in AEW, Thunder Rosa had traveled the world learning her craft, and in traveling, she was able to get over her fear of heights due to help from a former "NXT" Women's Champion. "I'm not afraid of anybody or anything," AEW Women's World Champion Rosa said...
