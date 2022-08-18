Read full article on original website
Estonian officials slam Russia for claiming the killer of Putin ally's daughter fled there, suggest her death may be a Russian false flag
Russia's FSB claimed that a Ukrainian woman was behind Darya Dugina's death, and that she fled to Estonia after the attack.
Six months on, Russians divided on Ukraine conflict
For some it was "necessary", for others it is a source of "sadness" -- six months after Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine, many Russians remain divided over the conflict. There are signs of public support for Russia's actions in Moscow, with stickers in the windows of some cars bearing the letter "Z" -- the symbol of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.
Moscow seeks a 'sense of normal' amid Ukraine conflict
MOSCOW (AP) — At Moscow’s sprawling Izmailovsky outdoor souvenir market, shoppers can find cups and T-shirts commemorating Russia’s deployment of troops into Ukraine — but from the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. There’s nothing about the “special military operation” that began six months ago. Throughout the capital, there are few overt sign that Russia is engaged in the worst fighting in Europe since World War II. Displays of the letter “Z” — which initially spread as an icon of the fight, replicating the insignia painted on Russian military vehicles — are hardly seen. There are only some scattered posters on bus shelters, showing the impassive face of one soldier or another and the words, “Glory to the heroes of Russia.” The posters give no clue as to what the man did, or where he did it. Russia’s economic prospects are far from clear: Unemployment is down, contrary to many predictions. But the gross domestic product fell a sharp 4% in the second quarter of the year — the first full period of fighting — and is predicted to contract by nearly 8% for the full year. Inflation is calculated to be 15% for the year.
What Russian visit says about South Africa’s commitment to human rights in the world
South Africa’s foreign policy is aimed at contributing to democracy, human rights and justice in the world. Yet its conduct often suits autocrats and despots. This is why defence minister Thandi Modise’s recent attendance at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security has sparked criticism. The basic objectives...
Russia-Ukraine war: civilians ‘fleeing Kyiv amid fears of attack’; explosions reported across Dnipro – live
Advisor to Zelenskiy says civilians fear Kyiv will be attacked on independence day; mayor of Dnipro confirms rocket attacks
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were "serious stuff." However, he said it may not have been enough of an "emergency" to justify the August 8 raid. Mulvaney said Trump wouldn't have taken the documents if he did not "perceive it to be in his own interest."
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Russia blames Ukrainian woman for car bomb, deadly floods in Dallas: 5 Things podcast
Hear the latest from a tense Ukraine, plus disaster is declared in Dallas amid severe flooding and the rising cost of tailgating: 5 Things podcast
