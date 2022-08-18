ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Six months on, Russians divided on Ukraine conflict

For some it was "necessary", for others it is a source of "sadness" -- six months after Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine, many Russians remain divided over the conflict. There are signs of public support for Russia's actions in Moscow, with stickers in the windows of some cars bearing the letter "Z" -- the symbol of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.
Moscow seeks a 'sense of normal' amid Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (AP) — At Moscow’s sprawling Izmailovsky outdoor souvenir market, shoppers can find cups and T-shirts commemorating Russia’s deployment of troops into Ukraine — but from the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. There’s nothing about the “special military operation” that began six months ago. Throughout the capital, there are few overt sign that Russia is engaged in the worst fighting in Europe since World War II. Displays of the letter “Z” — which initially spread as an icon of the fight, replicating the insignia painted on Russian military vehicles — are hardly seen. There are only some scattered posters on bus shelters, showing the impassive face of one soldier or another and the words, “Glory to the heroes of Russia.” The posters give no clue as to what the man did, or where he did it. Russia’s economic prospects are far from clear: Unemployment is down, contrary to many predictions. But the gross domestic product fell a sharp 4% in the second quarter of the year — the first full period of fighting — and is predicted to contract by nearly 8% for the full year. Inflation is calculated to be 15% for the year.
