Creepy AI asked to predict what a ‘metaverse future’ looks like and it’s not good news for Mark Zuckerberg

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what happens if humans live in the metaverse" - and the results are seriously creepy.

The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like humans have merged with VR headsets to become one mutant being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d40t3_0hMPxDy100
AI has created concept images of a metaverse future Credit: Craiyon Ai
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUc7t_0hMPxDy100
Some of the concept images look like humans merged with machines Credit: Craiyon Ai

A metaverse future isn't totally beyond the realms of possibility as tech companies like Mark Zuckerberg's Meta are spending billions on creating virtual worlds.

Zuckerberg thinks a lot of people will eventually be immersed in his virtual world within the next 10 to 15 years, where they will start spending money and living their everyday lives.

The Facebook founder has big plans for the metaverse and wants it to be so good you won't want to leave.

Zuckerberg previously told tech podcaster Lex Fridman: "A lot of people think that the metaverse is about a place, but one definition of this is it’s about a time when basically immersive digital worlds become the primary way that we live our lives and spend our time."

When asked to create concept images of this metaverse future, Craiyon AI didn't imagine things quite like Zuckerberg.

The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to inform its masterpieces.

This is how it comes up with an image based on keyword prompts.

Craiyon AI was asked "What does a metaverse future look like?" and "What happens if humans live in the metaverse?"

It produced several horrifying images of sickly-looking humans with VR headsets seemingly inserted into their skulls.

Some of the human-like figures just had VR headsets for heads and other distorted body parts.

Earlier this year, DALL-E mini image generator started going viral after the internet discovered its ability to create funny and disturbing images.

DALL-E mini has since changed its name to Craiyon and is in the process of redirecting users to its new website.

The change came to avoid confusion with another AI called DALL-E which was created by OpenAI and can also conjure up unusual images.

Since going viral, social media has been full of examples of people asking the Craiyon AI some pretty intense questions.

Even though AI can create some disturbing images, there's no need to worry about it.

The AI is basing its creations on information humans have given it and is in no way actually predicting the future no matter how many TikTok accounts claim it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV8HO_0hMPxDy100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lw7Xf_0hMPxDy100

The creators of Craiyon even note its limitations on their website.

This includes a brief statement about how the AI is currently bad at conjuring up human faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31V94R_0hMPxDy100
A lot of the concept images showed distorted humans Credit: Craiyon Ai
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrUY4_0hMPxDy100
Mark Zuckerberg has big plans for a metaverse future and thinks humans will spend a large amount of time in the virtual world Credit: Craiyon Ai

