ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Expansion at Tweed-New Haven Airport wins crucial approval but still faces significant hurdles

By Kenneth R. Gosselin, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAa7x_0hMPx5zS00
Tweed-New Haven Airport won a critical approval for a $100 million expansion which would include a longer runway and a larger, $45 million terminal. Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant/TNS

Tweed-New Haven Airport won a critical approval this week for an ambitious expansion aimed at establishing Tweed as Connecticut’s second major airport alongside Bradley International, an effort already being boosted by the success of start-up Avelo Airlines.

The Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Wednesday voted 9-4 to lease roughly a third of the 437-acre airport to the longtime operator of Tweed, Avports — over the objections of authority members from East Haven.

Avports, part of Goldman Sachs, plans to invest $100 million in an expansion that would include a longer runway and a larger, $45 million terminal. The 43-year lease approved by the authority covered the amount of time Avports estimated it would take to recoup its investment at Tweed.

“Almost two years ago, we started working on this proposal and so, I think, last night was a victory in moving forward on delivering on the promise we made to the people of southern Connecticut,” Sean Scanlon, executive director of the airport authority, said Thursday.

The expansion has been heavily aimed at giving air travelers in the New Haven and Fairfield counties an alternative to the larger, New York airport and even Bradley.

Since it launched in November, Avelo has drawn 250,000 passengers, Scanlon said, and a further expansion of Tweed would aid economic development in the region.

“If you look at any other successful, growing regional area of the country, they all have one thing in common: they have a growing airport,” Scanlon said.

Scanlon also represents Guilford and Branford in the state House and is running for comptroller.

New Haven owns the airport, but a portion of the airfield is in East Haven. The expansion is of concern to East Haven because the new terminal would be built in East Haven.

The city of New Haven last year backed a lease extension that would clear the way for the expansion, but the Tweed plan still faces significant hurdles.

A study to determine what, if any, effects there would be on the environment and wildlife is in process. The study will be considered by the Federal Aviation Administration, which still must give final approval to the expansion.

Those decisions could come early next year, Scanlon said.

Neighbors in New Haven who live adjacent to Tweed also say they are upset about the expansion, given the increase in noise and traffic they’ve already experienced as Avelo has ramped up service.

On Thursday, East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said Wednesday’s vote was rushed without time for East Haven to consider the implications for the lease.

“East Haven takes it on the chin while we inherit all the traffic, transient population, parking headaches, ecological strip-mining, noise, pollution and additional burden on our already-taxed public safety departments that will come with this project,” Carfora said, in an email, “while giving New Haven most of the economic benefit.”

Carfora said East Haven has hired special counsel for the issue and the town is evaluating all land, environmental and taxation issues related to the expansion, noting “East Haven is not afraid of a street fight.”

Scanlon said the authority will continue to work with East Haven and neighbors surrounding Tweed to resolve their concerns.

Avports has said it plans to spend $5 million on measures to reduce noise, traffic and environmental concerns in the surrounding area.

The expansion plans for Tweed call for a new, 70,000-square-foot terminal with four gates, plus an option to expand to six.

The main runway would be extended to accommodate aircraft with larger passenger capacities, which more airlines are now favoring.

Extending the runway also would permit landings in bad weather without having to lighten the weight carried by an arriving plane. Now, if a runway is wet, landing aircraft must either ask a certain number of passengers to get off the plane or cancel the flight. A wet runway requires more time for an airplane to safely stop.

Passenger count are critical to airline decisions about which airports they serve.

The extension of the runway was the target of legal battles for more than four years by those worried about noise, traffic and other quality-of-life ills that a larger airport could bring to the surrounding neighborhood.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

ACES Buys Orange St. Office Building For $975K

A North Haven-based regional arts education organization has purchased a two-and-a-half story law office building on Orange Street for $975,000, with plans to convert that site into school ​“programmatic” spaces after the current tenant’s lease runs out next year. That property sale took place on Aug....
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Harold’s Changes Hands For $4.85M

A New York City-based developer has purchased the long-vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop property on Elm Street for $4.85 million, and intends to follow through on already approved plans to convert the site into 96 new apartments. That downtown property sale is one of the city’s latest local real...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location

OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield County, CT
Lifestyle
East Haven, CT
Lifestyle
City
Branford, CT
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
City
Guilford, CT
City
East Haven, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. highlights economy, job growth at company in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s economy is making progress. Unemployment is down, and last month the state gained 6,500 jobs. Governor Ned Lamont is crediting some of his initiatives for making this happen. Lamont is running for re-election, and this is the kind of news that he wants people...
MILFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Greenwich Medical Spa plans tri-state expansion through acquisitions

For the past 17 years, Greenwich Medical Spa (GMS) has offered a full suite of nonsurgical facial treatments, medical-grade facials, injectables, body contouring treatments, laser hair removal and an acne clinic that claims a 90% success rate within three-to-four months. Last month, GMS announced its acquisition of MedSpa1064 in Glastonbury for an undisclosed sum.
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Authority#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bradley International#Avelo Airlines#Tweed Avports#Goldman Sachs
NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Register Citizen

Brass Mill Center to get axe throwing business

The Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury will soon be getting its first new tenant since the retail center was purchased by a Great Neck, N.Y. company in late April. Stacey Mendyka, the mall’s general manager, said DeadWood Axe Throwing will open next month. Mendyka said Kohan Retail Investment Group officials are in discussions with other possible tenants, but said she was unable to discuss any specifics at this point.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Yale, Covid-Test Doc Spar Over Payments

Alleged ​“pandemic profiteer” Steven Murphy is asking a federal judge to allow him to sue Yale for allegedly not paying him over $1.1 million in Covid-test reimbursements. Murphy’s attorney, Roy Breitenbach, asked a federal judge at a hearing Tuesday in Bridgeport to follow the legal logic of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident

Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
STONINGTON, CT
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …

Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
NEWINGTON, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy