A criminal barrister has revealed she earns little more than the minimum wage amid the announcement of an indefinite strike.Mrs Devans-Tamakloe told Sky News that she, like many other barristers, has to pay for expenses, such as travelling to courts around the country, upfront."You have to do all the preparatory work that is simply not covered by the fees that you ultimately get at the end of proceedings," she added.In a dispute with the government over pay and legal aid funding, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) voted for an indefinite strike starting on 5 September.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

LAW ・ 23 MINUTES AGO