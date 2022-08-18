ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA police release suspect video after 7-Eleven ransacked

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2BdY_0hMPw8Am00

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who ransacked a 7-Eleven and threw merchandise at the store's clerk after motorists staged a street takeover outside earlier this week.

A large crowd gathered early Monday as several cars drove recklessly at an intersection in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood south of downtown Los Angeles, police said in a news release Thursday.

Dozens of spectators then ran into the 7-Eleven, “fanning out across the store and grabbing all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lotto tickets, and other merchandise,” the police statement said.

At least one man grabbed items from the shelves and hurled them at the store's clerk, who tried to hide and did not intervene.

“He for whatever reason decided to start throwing chips and bananas and stuff at the worker, who basically was just kind of hiding in the corner. He didn’t put up a fight, show any resistance to what was taking place,” police Detective Ryan Moreno told reporters Thursday.

Police released surveillance video and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Suspects remain at large after shooting near LA mall

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near the Beverly Center. Deputies responding to reports of a shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian at about 5:25 p.m. Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#7 Eleven
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting

Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Beverly Hills store bans masks over robbery fears

A store in Beverly Hills is banning masks during its regular business hours because of a string of robberies in the area. The owner of Kitson, located on Robertson Boulevard, says that they’ve noticed an increase in people looking to steal while wearing masks to avoid being identified. They say people have also been coming […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Supporters call for more protection of street vendors following another caught-on-camera attack

A Los Angeles City Councilman is calling for new legislation to better protect street vendors following a rise in attacks. District 3 Councilman Bob Blumenfield says these street vendor attacks often are not directed solely at the vending activity but are accompanied by anti-Latino and anti-immigrant language. And while these attacks clearly violate existing laws, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CAMARILLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
PALMDALE, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
43K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy