Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook
A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said. The post Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook appeared first on KTVZ.
