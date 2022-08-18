Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Dangers of Perfectionism in Diabetes with Alexis Skelley & Kersti Spjut
The Dangers of Perfectionism in Diabetes with Alexis Skelley & Kersti Spjut. Alexis Skelley, LISW-CP/S, LCSW, CDCES, and Kersti Spjut, PhD, join The Huddle to talk about the dangers of perfectionism in diabetes. You’ll learn the risks and signs of unhealthy perfectionism in diabetes or prediabetes management and get practical steps to help these individuals develop a more flexible approach. You’ll even get some pearls of wisdom you can use yourself.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Managing Imposter Syndrome
Have you ever felt like you’re not good enough, that you’re a fraud and that someone will find out sooner or later? If so, then you may be experiencing imposter syndrome. While it’s normal to have doubts at times, if you’re struggling with imposter syndrome chronically, it can be really damaging to your self-esteem and career.
Comments / 0