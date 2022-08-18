ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Most Beautiful Beach Walk

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Golden State is home to a number of beautiful beaches perfect for long walks and good conversation. There is one trail in particular that leads travelers up to a cliff that overlooks the ocean. The view and the accessibility of this trail make it one of the most popular beach walks in the state.

According to Californiabeaches , the most beautiful beach walk in California is the Muir Beach Overlook trail in the Golden Gate National Recreational Area. The trail is a steady .3 mile trek with 180 degree views of the ocean. At the end of the trail, there is a circular gate that prevents walkers from falling off of the overlook point.

Here is what Californiabeaches had to say about the Muir Beach Overlook:

"Short ‘n sweet, the hike to Muir Beach Overlook will give you clear, wide ocean views without even having to go a half-mile. Set just off Highway 1, north of Muir Beach, the trail leads down a series of steps along a rocky promontory. It eventually comes to a platform, where you can relax overlooking the big blue Pacific, and also find some of the area’s premier whale watching opportunities. Just looking at this photo is making us want to lace up our hiking boots!"

