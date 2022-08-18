ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

The Madras Pioneer

Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice

Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Candlelight vigil held for two homicide victims

The community gathered in grief on Sunday. A candlelight vigil was held for Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez, the two teens who lost their lives last week. Mourners gathered in Al Moody Park on Sunday evening to share their memories of the two teens. “I miss being around her energy....
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen

A Bend-based underwater dive team found a body in a Northern California reservoir that is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. The post Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen appeared first on KTVZ.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bend Fire procession for Harro Brothers is lead through Harney County

Harney County, Or-Bend Fire & Rescue was lead and followed by City of Burns Police Department, City of Hines Police Department, Harney County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Oregon State Police, Burns Fire Department and Hines Fire Department today for the procession of Bend Fire Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro who lost their lives in a plane crash Monday in Yellow Pine, Idaho.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Pair Suspected Of Drug Trafficking

REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond couple faces charges following an investigation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. DCSO says they conducted a short term investigation into 32-year-old Michael Meston for the sales of fentanyl pills imported from Portland and later distributed in Deschutes County. At about...
REDMOND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Double Homicide In Bend, Suspect In Custody

A 41-year-old man is in custody after the bodies of two 18-year-old Bend residents were found in a garage by a homeowner in southwest Bend. According to a news release from the Bend Police Department:. At 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bend Police were called to a home in...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and other agencies raided a Madras home with a large shop building Friday, seizing over 800 marijuana plants in a follow-up to six June raids of an alleged Chinese cartel marijuana operation, the biggest drug bust in Jefferson County history. The post Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown

A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance

The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena

In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
REDMOND, OR

