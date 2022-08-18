ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Launches Website For A Mysterious New Project

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat has something up her sleeve and apparently "It's Giving." On Thursday, August 18th, the hitmaker shared the website with her fans on Twitter along with an animated audio clip that features her saying the following: "It was supposed to give but it did not give what needed to be gave? To the highest of giving, if that makes any sense?"

The video concluded with the words "Coming Soon" in glittery font before showing off what presumably is the "It's Giving" logo and a URL to sign up for future updates. "And it's all yours," Doja wrote in the tweet, adding a melty face emoji.

As of today, the It's Giving Website is basically barren except for a trail of glitter that follows around your cursor on the desktop version. The words "It's Giving" pop up in tiny font every so often as you scroll around the orange screen. At the bottom of the page, there is a place to sign up for updates from the It's Giving official store, which means Doja could soon be dropping special merchandise, launching a fashion line, or a makeup line like countless other stars in pop music.

This exciting new update comes after Doja made headlines for debuting a drastic new look . The singer/rapper hopped on Instagram Live earlier this month and showed off her shaved head before shaving off her eyebrows live on the social media app. After fans called her sanity into question based on her shaved head, Doja hit back explaining , "The second that I get to feeling like I’m free and I feel cool, motherf---ers are like ‘you’re not okay,’ but I’m like chill." She assured fans, "If you really have love for me and really are concerned about me I do want you to know that this isn’t a cry for help or an issue of any sort. This is just me.”

