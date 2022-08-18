Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
727area.com
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
thegabber.com
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s First Night celebration canceled for 2022
For the first time in three decades, St. Petersburg will not have a First Night celebration this New Year’s Eve. A lull in sponsorships, coupled with the effects on the ongoing pandemic made the event, which has an executive director, a volunteer board and an all-volunteer staff, not viable for 2022.
click orlando
Busch Gardens: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get the rest of 2022 free
TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just launched a limited-time offer for its 2023 Fun Card. Guests who purchase the pass will get unlimited admission through 2023, with the rest of 2022 included for free. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet week on...
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay drawing major competitions boosting economic impact
TAMPA, FL.—Tampa Bay continues its streak of hosting major sporting events this weekend. Tampa is continuing to bring large sporting events to local venues. The large events bring lots of customers, which is making small businesses happy. Local officials hope to build on their current success. This time the...
RELATED PEOPLE
soundingsonline.com
482 Hermosita Drive, St Pete Beach, FL 33706
ONE OF A KIND, MAGNIFICENT ESTATE IN ONE OF TAMPA BAY’S MOST EXCLUSIVE NEIGHBORHOODS. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to harbor your vessel(s) in your own backyard, along 137 ft of deep, highly protected water on a wide canal with ideal access to the Gulf and the Bay. 5,329 sf of living space features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a private office with incredible water views. A 56-foot pool is surrounded by a spacious 2,100 sf pool deck.
813area.com
The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic
You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
727area.com
Lana's Friendly Tavern
With great food, karaoke, and drinks, it's hard not to love Lana's after you go once. Pub grub like nachos, unlimited crab legs on certain nights, and wings, make Lana's a must-try. 5.0. (1) Pete and Shorty's is a Pinellas County staple. Centrally located in the heart of Tampa Bay,...
Unusual Places to See Art in Tampa
The Tampa Bay area has plenty of cool art museums featuring all sorts of different types of art. What some people may not know, is there are also more unconventional ways to look at art in the area – some of which are free!. If you’re looking for something...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegabber.com
Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?
No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
boatlyfe.com
Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix
<!– Racing: Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix. Coming off back to back race weekends in Michigan and Indiana, the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series returns to Florida September 2-4 with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater. The P1 Offshore-produced contest is the sixth of eight races in the APBA series, and the four weekends between the August 7 event on Lake Michigan and the upcoming contest on Tampa Bay gives competitors a much-needed break to refresh/repair their equipment—and time to tend to their businesses back home.
clearpublicist.com
Florida entrepreneur caters to gals with in addition size toes
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a substantial foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur claimed her business enterprise was born out of necessity. Edwards mentioned the dilemma commenced when she was just a boy or girl. At 9 years aged,...
813area.com
Tampa's Best Vodka Cocktails
During these stressful times, things can get overwhelming, but make sure and take some time to relax--and get a drink! Tampa has tons of great cocktail options, so why don't we show you some of the most exciting vodka cocktails the city has to offer? Take some time to relax during this chaotic time and explore the best vodka cocktails of Tampa. Check out these restaurants and bars that will be able to satisfy your cocktail needs! Who knows, maybe you'll find your new go-to drink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
995qyk.com
This Tampa Bay City Is The Most Dog-Friendly City In America
Gee, another research study showing that we live in one of the best places in the country! This Tampa Bay city is the most dog-friendly city in America!. Smart Asset did a study where they compiled specific data from 100 cities to find out which was the friendliest for our four-legged friends. They used seven metrics to come up with the final results. Those metrics are:
PETS・
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies
Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
ABC Action News
Wearable Arts Show Happening This Weekend in Dunedin
Dunedin Fine Arts Center is celebrating the 16th iteration of their Wearable Art Show! It's happening on Saturday, August 27, starting at 7 p.m. Organizers say this event has always been a barometer for that's happening in the culture of the fashion world. The show features runway presentations by Mark...
Comments / 0