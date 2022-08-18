Read full article on original website
1986 Ford RS200 Evolution: Live Photo Gallery
There are just 24 examples of the 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution in the world, a unique product of Ford’s British division as an answer for the four-wheel-drive Group B class rally racing scene. Previously, Ford Authority has spotted a few of these unique machines up for sale, including one formerly owned by Ken Block, and another that popped up on Bring a Trailer last year. Another example popped up at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, allowing Ford Authority to get up close and personal with the peculiar racer for the first time.
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Appearance Package: First Real World Photos
Not too long ago, Ford Authority spies spotted a pair of 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor models undergoing testing, shortly before the veil was officially pulled off the small off-road-ready pickup. Additionally, Ford Authority spotted a Maverick Tremor undergoing testing while pulling a trailer, and now, our spies have hunted another example of the off-road-ready pickup, this time featuring the Tremor Appearance Package.
1993 Ford Explorer From ‘Jurassic Park’ Gets Premium Diecast Treatment
The 1993 Ford Explorer from the original Jurassic Park movie is one of the more iconic big screen vehicles in history, one that’s inspired the creation of numerous replicas from fans over the years, as well as a pair of limited-edition shoes, to boot. Now, fans of the movie and the 1993 Ford Explorer that was in it will soon be able to purchase a special, premium die-cast replica from the Matchbox Collectors Series, following similar recent offerings including not just one, but two 1962 Ford F-100 pickups, the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 racer, the Ford Mustang Boss Hoss, and the 1967 Mustang She Country Special.
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
2022 Ford Mustang Convertible With Black Accent Package: Live Gallery
Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, FoMoCo leaned on fans to come up with a name for a new black appearance package for the pony car duo. Photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed last Friday, while it was officially revealed later that same day. Now, Ford Authority has photos of a very similar 2022 Ford Mustang convertible equipped with the Black Accent Package, which is largely the same as the new Nite Pony Package outside of its new name.
Ford Buyout Plan For 6,000 Workers To Be Revealed This Week: Exclusive
The Blue Oval’s pivot away from internal combustion powered vehicles is hardly complete, but the gears have started turning, as the automaker is now running full throttle toward battery electric vehicles. While it is currently unclear when the company will solely build electric vehicles, the shift is inevitable. That pivot partially hinges on cost reductions at Ford Blue, the newly created internal combustion division within the company, and while Ford CEO Jim Farley hasn’t exactly been subtle about the company’s desire to cull its workforce to reduce expenses, concrete details haven’t come to light until now. Sources provided Ford Authority with the general scope of the latest Ford buyout plan and stated that the company intends to go public with it this week.
2022 Ford Maverick Production To Drop Wi-Fi Hotspot Feature This Month
Wi-Fi hotspots can make any vehicle into a mobile office, keeping occupants connected on the road or at the jobsite. However, ongoing supply shortages across the globe have made it increasingly difficult to continue to include Wi-Fi hotspot functionality in new Ford vehicles. A few weeks ago, Ford Authority reported that the feature would be removed from certain Ford SUVs and pickups, and now, sources familiar with the matter have revealed exactly when it will be dropped from the 2022 Ford Maverick.
Ford Dealer That Sued The Blue Oval Has Case Dismissed
A prominent Ford dealer based in New York filed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Company at the end of 2021, alleging breach of contract. The affected parties, Kitty Van Bortel and Howard Van Bortel, attempted to purchase a dealership in Webster, New York. The Van Bortel siblings currently own four dealerships, but claimed that when they tried to purchase a fifth, Ford walked back on its original agreement to sell it, and cited gender discrimination as part of the automaker’s reason to back out. However, Automotive News recently reported that the case was dismissed by a federal judge.
Shelby GT500 Code Red Debuts As Twin-Turbocharged Monster
Shelby American has been on a roll lately, most recently rejuvenating its partnership with Hertz to roll out the newest Rent-A-Racers, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H and GT-H. Now, as Shelby continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the company is marking that occasion with something extra special – the Shelby GT500 Code Red, a twin-turbocharged monster packing 1,300 peak horsepower and some special features to boot.
S650 Ford Mustang V8 Will Most Likely Be Last Gas-Powered Model
The 2024 S650 Ford Mustang will be revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in mid-September, but so far, the finer details about the forthcoming next-generation pony car have been kept close to the vest. As previously reported by Ford Authority, the upcoming Mustang’s interior will receive an extensive overhaul, and will not offer any all-wheel-drive configurations in favor of a traditional rear-wheel-drive setup. The S650 Mustang will launch with the same lineup of gasoline engines as its previous generation too, but now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that it will likely be the last generation to feature an ICE-powered V8 Mustang.
Ford CEO Farley Says EVs Only Small Part Of Ongoing Transition
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles, to the tune of $50 billion as it aims to produce two million units annually by 2026. At the same time, FoMoCo sees the EV transition happening faster than expected, with major movement coming as soon as next year. However, the automaker continues to build and sell ICE-powered vehicles under its Ford Blue division, and is also in the midst of a major connected vehicle services push that it says will generate $20 billion in annual revenue by 2030. Thus, perhaps it’s no surprise to learn that Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that EVs are only a small part of the automaker’s ongoing transition.
Ford Escape Discount Offers $1,000 In Bonus Cash During August 2022
A Ford Escape discount offers up to $1,000 in Bonus Cash in select markets during August 2022. A separate 1.9 percent APR financing incentive is also available in some markets. Ford Escape Incentives. Below, we’ve compiled the largest discounts available for the 2022 Escape in four major U.S. markets:
Ford BlueOval City Will Fulfill Corporate Sustainability Goals At Launch
Work at the future Ford BlueOval City site is underway as general prep continues ahead of construction, and the automaker recently stated that it’s on track to begin producing a new all-electric Ford F-Series model that will ride on its own dedicated platform starting in 2025, as expected. But that isn’t the only target that Ford has for its sprawling BlueOval City complex – in fact, the automaker has a number of corporate sustainability goals for the site, which it also expects to fulfill at launch, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
Ford Argentina Sales Down One Percent In July 2022
Ford Argentina sales decreased one percent to 2,064 units in July 2022 compared to July 2021 results. The figures place Ford as the seventh best-selling car brand in Argentina, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot and Chevrolet. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Bronco Sport sales decreased 49.69...
Nascar Ford Teams Perform Well At Watkins Glen 2022: Video
A pair of Nascar Ford teams showed the way for a combined 30 laps at Watkins Glen on August 21st, 2022, but none of those laps led were the last one. Michael McDowell, driver of the No. 34 Ford Mustang, started in third place. His Mustang was strong throughout the weekend, and he captured the lead early, passing polesitter Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 just four laps into the race. However, a pit stop cycle put the No. 17 Mustang of Chris Buescher in the lead to capture the first stage win.
Ford Patent Filed For Device Detection And Reporting System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a device detection and reporting system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 8th, 2021, published on August 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0250582. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of patents pertaining to detection...
Ford Maverick Sales Dominate Hyundai Santa Cruz During Q2 2022
Ford Maverick sales increased in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Maverick deliveries totaled 19,508 units in Q2 2022. In the first six months of the year, Maverick sales totaled 38,753 units. MODEL Q2 2022 / Q2...
2023 Lincoln Aviator Production Update May Ditch Subwoofers, Amplifier
The 2023 Lincoln Aviator has been in production since late May, bringing about minor changes to the luxury crossover ahead of its expected 2024 model year refresh. For starters, two new exterior colors were added, while a black roof option was made available for the Black Label trim. More changes are on the way, however, this time in the form of feature deletions, as Ford Authority has learned that the 2023 Aviator lineup may lose the subwoofer and amplifier options.
Ford Will Appeal $1.7 Billion Verdict Over Super Duty Roof Issue
Back in 2014, two people were killed when their 2002 Ford Super Duty F-250 pickup rolled over, a tragedy that prompted that couple’s children to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the automaker, claiming that models built between 1999 and 2016 had weak roofs that could crush occupants in the event of a rollover accident. The family was awarded $24 million by a jury, who determined that the Super Duty roof issue was 70 percent to blame, while the other 30 percent of the liability was assigned to Pep Boys, which reportedly installed the wrong size tires on the pickup. Ford has since been ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over this Super Duty roof issue, but it is appealing that decision, according to The Guardian.
One Nascar Ford To Start Top Five At Watkins Glen Among Sea Of Chevys
Chevrolets seem to be on a roll during qualifying as of late, as only one Nascar Ford will start within the top five at Watkins Glen for the Cup Series race on Sunday. That lone Nascar Ford is the No. 34 Mustang of Michael McDowell, who got around the 3.4-mile road course in 70.738 seconds with a top speed of 124.658. His time was the third fastest. For comparison, polesitter Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 posted a 70.477-second lap, and second-place Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Camaro got around the racetrack in 70.516 seconds.
