Room 39, a long-standing culinary pillar of West 39th St., is known for their locally-sourced, seasonal cuisine, and the goat cheese gnocchi is one of the stars of the show. Similar to ricotta gnocchi, these poignant dumplings are made with Hemme Brothers goat cheese, which is incorporated into the dough.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO