These Cute & Flowy Shorts Will Help You Survive The Lingering Heat

While we’re getting ready for fall, let’s not be too hasty. Although we’re ready for cozy sweaters, chelsea boots and all things pumpkin spice flavored, we have to remember those in-between days. You know, days where the vibes are giving fall but the temperature is giving summertime. While we wait for the weather to catch up, it’s best to be prepared. No need to completely ditch your summer wardrobe yet.

A good, comfy and cute pair of shorts is great to have year-round. If you’re not wearing them while you’re out and about, it’s great to have a pair to lounge around the house. Thankfully, the AUTOMET Flowy Running Shorts provide a great option. Keep reading to get the details.

These comfortable shorts are made with super soft material. They feature a drawstring at the waist, letting you customize the fit. The breathable fabric is lightweight, so you can wear it during a scorching summer day or while you work out. Bonus, the material is also quick dry — if you are working up a sweat, you can do so with no worries.

If you’re someone who cares about versatility, these are the shorts for you. They have a high-waisted style that can easily be dressed up in a chic way when you pair a cropped t-shirt or sweater with them, alongside a spandex-type liner giving you the comfort of coverage.

For even more variety, these shorts are available in plenty of colors. Keep things casual with a black pair, bring on a bold pop of color with a lime green pair or keep things light in a khaki pair. Choose the color that best matches your aesthetic, get a pair in your favorite color or get them in many colors to switch things up.

No matter what you’re doing, from work from home projects or working up a sweat at the gym, do so in comfort with the AUTOMET Flowy Running Shorts.

Summer isn’t over just yet, so it’s not too late to add your new favorite shorts to the wardrobe rotation. Carry these cute and cozy shorts to the next season by wearing it to lounge in, workout in or for a casual day of running errands and then grabbing lunch. These shorts are sure to sell out. Snag them while you can.