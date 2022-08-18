Read full article on original website
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo
United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Yordan Letchkov's heroic header
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Yordan Letchkov's silencer in 1994. With 16 minutes remaining in their 1994 quarterfinal...
FIFA・
NWSL final to be televised nationally during prime time
The National Women’s Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS. “As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final.” The top six teams in the league advance to the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Oct. 15. The top two finishers in the regular season get a bye to the semifinals.
CBS Sports
Barcelona vs. Manchester City live stream: Barça and Man City to play charity friendly game for ALS awareness
In a match fit for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, Barcelona will welcome Manchester City to Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday for a 90-minute exhibition which you can watch or stream live on CBS Sports Network. But why are they playing? Well, it's a non-Champions League match, a perceived friendly after the season has already started -- something you don't often see. This one, however, is more than a friendly -- it's all for charity.
UEFA・
Sports World Reacts To Kate Middleton, Roger Federer News
The tennis world is pretty thrilled by the news of Kate Middleton and Roger Federer this week. Federer has teamed up with Middleton for a tennis charity event that should lead up to the all-time player's eventual return to the sport. The legendary Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with...
Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System
Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
Leon Edwards shocks the world with incredible head kick KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, as 'Rocky' snatches victory from the jaws of defeat to become second British champion in history
Leon Edwards delivered one of the iconic moments in UFC history to flatline Kamaru Usman with a head kick knockout. 'Rocky' became the second British champion in the promotion's history, following in Michael Bisping's footsteps, and the finish was as picture perfect as it was dramatic. With just one minute...
UFC・
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
WATCH: Annoyed Rory McIlroy Launches Fan’s Remote-Controlled Golf Ball into Pond During BMW Championship
Here’s a word to the wise: don’t piss off Rory McIlroy. Want another tip? Don’t get too cute if you’re attending a professional golf event. One fan learned how things can take a sour turn during this weekend’s BMW Championship. One fan attending the BMW...
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
FOX Sports
Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean...
MLS・
FOX Sports
USWNT announces roster for friendlies, Crystal Dunn rejoins to train
A familiar face will be back with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for two friendlies against Nigeria in September. Crystal Dunn, who gave birth to her son Marcel on May 20, will rejoin the USWNT for training as she works on her fitness ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
FOX Sports
Transfer Deadline: Where will Christian Pulisic end up?
With less than two weeks remaining in Europe's summer transfer window — and less than three months until the 2022 World Cup kicks off — we still don't know which club the U.S. men's national team headliner will be employed by come Qatar. Multiple reports on Monday suggested...
FOX Sports
Edge hits the Canadian destroyer vs. Damian Priest in his first match in Toronto in nearly a decade
Edge took on the Judgment Day’s Damian Priest in what was the Rated R Superstar’s first match in his hometown of Toronto in nearly 10 years. Beth Phoenix came to his side when Judgment Day decided to step in.
WWE・
FOX Sports
Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was charged by the English Football Association on Monday after saying he would prefer that a certain referee did not officiate games involving the team. After a feisty 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14, Tuchel said “maybe it would be better”...
CBS Sports
2022 Little League Baseball World Series: Scores, schedule, TV channel, live stream, teams, watch online
The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is doing so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event kicked off Aug. 17 in Williamsport, Pa. and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. There are four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a field of 20, making it the largest the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams are from the United States, and the other half come from countries around the world.
CBS Sports
2022 NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit's Audi Field to host the league's first prime-time final
The National Women's Soccer League Championship Game is set to be played at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 29th at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The newly scheduled time slot makes it the first time the league will play its final in prime-time. CBS and Paramount+ will be your home to watch who gets crowned NWSL champs. Match coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+ and internationally on Twitch, with pre-match coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Paramount+. The game was moved from its originally scheduled time at Noon ET following a recent collaborative effort by CBS, Ally Financial, and the league.
