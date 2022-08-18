The Dallas Cowboys are for the 14th year in a row the most valuable franchise in all of sports, but this year they have reached new heights. The NFL team is now worth $8 Billion dollars, and are the first team to generate over $1Billion in revenue. Skip Bayless, possibly biggest Cowboys fan ever, reacts to this news, and explains that while it is exciting, he needs this success to translate into wins for his team.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO