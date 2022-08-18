Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Why South Carolina and Arkansas could surprise the SEC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams in the SEC will do better than their preseason win totals, and which teams will fall short. RJ is high on South Carolina and Arkansas to exceed their totals, but he believes Mississippi State will fall short of theirs. RJ also gives his best bets to put ‘Money in the Bag.’
FOX Sports
Ex-Gator returning to hoops nearly two years after collapse
The big news in college basketball over the weekend came Saturday, when former Florida star Keyontae Johnson announced that he is transferring to Kansas State, the next step in a basketball journey that stands in a class of its own. The mere fact that Johnson has been medically cleared to...
FOX Sports
Behind the scenes with FOX's new No. 1 NFL team
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Can Alabama and Georgia be dethroned in the SEC? | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young shares which SEC players he believes will have a breakout season including Jahmyr Gibbs from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Evan Stewart from the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs DB Malaki Starks and LSU Tigers DB Sevyn Banks. Then, RJ explains why he thinks there are four teams in the SEC who can realistically compete for the CFP with the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. Finally, RJ gives a prediction for who will win the SEC Championship Game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons
KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
FOX Sports
Cowboys preseason notes: KaVontae Turpin shows out, young DBs impress
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It's nice to get a reminder that this can be fun. After a boring, laborious game last week in Denver, that's exactly what Saturday night's 32-18 victory at SoFi Stadium was for the Cowboys. It was fun as hell. No, this wasn't regular-season football. Both the...
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys: First franchise worth $8 Billion | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys are for the 14th year in a row the most valuable franchise in all of sports, but this year they have reached new heights. The NFL team is now worth $8 Billion dollars, and are the first team to generate over $1Billion in revenue. Skip Bayless, possibly biggest Cowboys fan ever, reacts to this news, and explains that while it is exciting, he needs this success to translate into wins for his team.
FOX Sports
Ravens, 49ers highlight Colin's amended 2022 NFL season predictions | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his updated 2022 NFL regular season predictions with Week 1 just two and a half weeks away. Hear where teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers land with their roster updates. Is your team ranked correctly?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Nets agree to 'move forward' with partnership next season | UNDISPUTED
Breaking: after a unique offseason, Kevin Durant has decided to 'move forward' with the Brooklyn Nets. He met with head coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, business manager Rich Kleiman and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in Los Angeles to discuss his return. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the news.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Vikings acquire backup QB Nick Mullens in trade from Raiders
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After another inconsistent preseason performance, the Minnesota Vikings added another quarterback to the competition to be the backup to Kirk Cousins. Minnesota acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings announced the deal Monday and...
FOX Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury came on a clean block: Explained
Dirty. Cowardly. Fine. Suspension. These are the words that some used to describe a legal block that occurred in an NFL preseason contest between the Bengals and Giants on Sunday. Like the thousands of times before and the hundreds of times it will happen this season, a tight end — the Bengals' Thaddeus Moss in this case — slid backside on an inside zone run to cut the defensive end.
FOX Sports
Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games
Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders' first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin scores kickoff, punt return TDs vs. Chargers | UNDISPUTED
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin turned heads on Saturday when he returned not only a kickoff, but also a punt for a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike McCarthy called the return specialist 'very dynamic' when it comes to his role on special teams. Shannon Sharpe explains why Turpin may be the Cowboys' 'best returner since Prime Time.'
FOX Sports
Has Jordan Love proved he is worth Packers' first-round pick? | THE HERD
Jordan Love had a decent performance in the Green Bay Packers' 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints. The young QB finished 12-of-14 for 113 yards and a touchdown but does this prove he was worth a 2020 first-round pick, along with Aaron Rodgers' successor? Hear why Colin Cowherd is not sold on Love.
FOX Sports
Was botched TB12, Rob Gronkowski-Raiders deal a best case scenario? | THE HERD
When Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020, he ended up leading the team to a Super Bowl win. However, this almost did not happen as TB12 nearly suited up for the silver and black. Dana White revealed on the Gronkowskis' broadcast of UFC 278 that he orchestrated a deal to send Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, former head coach Jon Gruden pulled the deal. Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether this was the best case scenario for Brady and the Raiders.
FOX Sports
Commanders confident Terry McLaurin will excel with better QB play
Ron Rivera is very aware of Terry McLaurin's value. He made sure that re-signing the receiver was the Washington Commanders' top offseason priority. In fact, Rivera is the one who got the three-year, $69.6 million contract extension done. The Washington coach has seen how McLaurin can transform the Commanders' offense....
FOX Sports
Josh Allen, Bills still 'taste' bitter playoff defeat vs. Chiefs
Perhaps no NFL team suffered a greater playoff devastation last season than the Bills. They were 13 seconds from advancing to the AFC title game when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs began a miraculous rally that ended in overtime, and a Buffalo defeat. It's not the type of loss a...
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant 'moving forward' with Nets after trade request | UNDISPUTED
Breaking: after a unique offseason, Kevin Durant has decided to 'move forward' with the Brooklyn Nets. He met with head coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, business manager Rich Kleiman and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in Los Angeles to discuss his return. Skip Bayless reacts to the news.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks nine-game homerless skid, launches 47th home run of the season
Aaron Judge broke his nine game homerless streak by taking Max Scherzer yard and giving the New York Yankees a 2-0 lead over the New York Mets. It was his league-leading 47th home run of the season.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson ranked 61st on NFL's Top 100 List | THE HERD
Russell Wilson was ranked 61st on the NFL's Top 100 list. The players interestingly ranked the Denver Broncos QB on the list's bottom half but is this the correct spot? Colin Cowherd explains why Russ should be ranked higher.
Comments / 0