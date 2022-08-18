ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gosselin Accuses ‘Disgusting’ Ex Kate Of Living Off Their Kids’ Money

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Kate Gosselin, 47, was accused of stealing money from her children by her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, 45, three years ago. In the 2019 court documents that were just obtained by The Sun, Jon claimed that his former spouse stole $100,000 from two of their eight children. Kate reportedly admitted that she “borrowed” the money from daughter Hannah, and son Collin, both now 18, at the time “to survive.” The reality star allegedly planned to use the assets to “meet her and the children’s expenses,” though later that year she reportedly bought a $750K lake house in North Carolina.

Also in the docs, Kate reportedly claimed that her eight children — sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, and Joel, all 18, and twins Mady & Cara, 21 — owe her money for their private school tuition that allegedly cost her $387K. Jon alleged in the docs that his ex-wife never paid back Hannah or Collin’s trusts.

In a new statement to The Sun, Jon called out his wife for the alleged money theft. “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” he said. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

Jon and Kate were married for a full decade and had their own reality show, Jon and Kate Plus 8, which documented their lives with sextuplets and a pair of twins, prior to their messy divorce. Currently, Jon only has a relationship with Hannah and Collin who live with their dad in Pennsylvania. The other four sextuplets remain under Kate’s roof in North Carolina, while Maddy and Cara are away in college.

In an interview with E! News in May, Hannah explained that she lives with her father because she’s “always been closer with” Jon and they’ve “always had a strong good relationship.” She went on to say that it was “difficult decision” to leave her other siblings, but she felt that there was “unfair treatment” going on in Kate’s house. Hannah did clarify that has a “pretty stable” relationship with her mother.

