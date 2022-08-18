Federal judge orders DOJ to redact, release affidavit the FBI used to search Mar-A-Lago

A federal judge says the affidavit used to raid former President Trump’s south Florida home shouldn’t be sealed.

Attorney for media organizations Deanna Schullman says after the Justice Department files a redacted affidavit by next Thursday, a judge will take a look at it.

The DOJ fought to keep the affidavit sealed. The DOJ argued the Trump investigation “is in its early stages.”

FBI agents raided Trump’s residence on August 8th and says it removed eleven sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled top secret.

©2022 Cox Media Group