Columbia, SC

wpde.com

CCU's McCall signs 2nd NIL deal, partnering with Native Sons out of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall has inked out another NIL deal locally with a nationally-known apparel company. Native Sons, announced a partnership this month with the Coastal Carolina quarterback. McCall and Native Sons have partnered to develop a line of apparel structured around his image...
CONWAY, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
myrtlebeachsc.com

USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina

The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF

One person dead after fatal collision on Atomic Road in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision between two vehicles on Atomic Road near Old Jackson Highway. Authorities say the fatal collision happened around 1:08 P.M. on Monday, August 22nd. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Atomic Road […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
CAYCE, SC
News Break
Politics
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Labor Party candidates kicked off SC ballot; deadline missed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has kicked Labor Party candidates for governor and U.S. House off the 2022 ballot in South Carolina. Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee sided with the Democratic Party on Thursday. Democrats say the Labor Party didn’t hold their nominating convention in time. The...
ELECTIONS

