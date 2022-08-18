Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 7,000 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge has grown to 7,012 acres and remains 0% contained. Fire officials report the fire was active within the perimeter Sunday afternoon due to higher-than-normal temperatures and lower relative humidity. Crews utilized "careful aerial firing" in the...
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
Reedsport Water Dept. responds to line break on Crestview Access Road
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Crestview Access Road. Residents in the area will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as...
Firefighters gaining advantage over Lightning Caused Fires
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters are gaining control over majority of the recent lighting caused fires in the Umpqua National Forest. The Forest Service says two fires have been contained and three have been controlled. “A ’Contained’ fire is signifying that a line has been completed around the fire and...
Northbound I-5 reopen after crash, diesel spill
ALBANY, Ore. - ODOT is asking travelers to take alternate routes due to a crash which has closed the northbound lanes of I-5 seven miles north of Albany. A minor diesel spill resulted from the crash. One lane of northbound I-5 is currently open, but both lanes will be closed...
2 dead in plane crash outside Scio
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE #2: (August 22, 6:20pm): A Salem hospital has confirmed that Amy Jackson, the wife of the pilot, has died after being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following the crash. She was 78. ---- UPDATE #1: (August 21, 9:30pm): Deputies arrived to the site of the...
Corvallis Alert notification system changing platforms; users will need new account
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Corvallis city officials say Corvallis Alert, the emergency notification system used by Corvallis public safety officials to reach community members, is moving to a new platform. Starting in September, Corvallis Alert will be powered by Everbridge, "an industry-leading notification platform that is used by agencies throughout Oregon." Everbridge is also used by the existing Linn-Benton Alert system that has been in place for many years.
Relay for Life's Luminaria 'a way to recognize and not forget'
EUGENE, Ore. — This year's Relay for Life went on even after dark, with the Luminaria ceremony - a tradition to remember and celebrate. Survivors, loved ones lost, and those still fighting. The Eugene community came together to help raise money with the American Cancer Society. "We had a...
Police: Man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, 9-1-1 received a call about a shooting at storage units near Willow Creek Road. When Eugene police arrived to the scene, the shooter, 58-year-old David Anthony Colage was compliant and taken into custody. EPD quickly began rendering aid to the...
Ghost gun seized after traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department arrested a man after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Police say at 1:37 a.m. an officer spotted a Dodge charger driving fast near Olive Street, running a red light and fleeing the area. The officer was able to conduct a traffic...
Oregon women's basketball completes coaching staff with Sadie Edwards
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon women’s basketball head coach Kelly Graves finalized his 2022-23 coaching staff on Monday with the hiring of Sadie Edwards as an assistant coach. A 2018 graduate of USC, Edwards joins the Ducks after spending the current WNBA season as basketball operations manager for the New York Liberty.
OSU volleyball team's focus this season is to uplift each other
CORVALLIS, Ore. — With only one transfer senior and a team full of freshmen and sophomores, the Oregon State volleyball team is focused on gaining experience and lifting one another up this season. Vivian Light, sophomore outside hitter, said, "One of like our mottos this season is you can...
