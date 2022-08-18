CORVALLIS, Ore. — Corvallis city officials say Corvallis Alert, the emergency notification system used by Corvallis public safety officials to reach community members, is moving to a new platform. Starting in September, Corvallis Alert will be powered by Everbridge, "an industry-leading notification platform that is used by agencies throughout Oregon." Everbridge is also used by the existing Linn-Benton Alert system that has been in place for many years.

