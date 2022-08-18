Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
Officials urge caution as brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and officials are warning the public of smoke-filled air that is affecting many communities. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
Worcester declares Stage 1 drought, triggering water restrictions
WORCESTER — The city entered a Stage 1 drought Monday brought on by water reservoirs approaching 72% capacity. Drought contingency measures will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a city news release. During those hours, irrigation systems will not be allowed to operate. For...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday
There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
spectrumnews1.com
'The need is incredible': Hundreds ride motorcycles, raise money for Project New Hope in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - In what has become an annual tradition in Central Massachusetts, Project New Hope teamed up with hundreds of bikers to raise money Saturday. The eighth-annual Salute Our Veterans motorcycle ride raises money for the nonprofit, which has the mission of empowering service members, veterans, and their families through free retreats, supportive programs, wellness and education. They also have a food pantry, which also provides everyday essentials and baby supplies. Project New Hope Founder Bill Moore says the need for area veterans is still great.
94th Westfield Fair continues this weekend
It's like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
WCVB
Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup
GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
wgbh.org
Worcester Public Schools will raise pay for substitute teachers amid staffing shortage
Substitute teachers for Worcester Public Schools will see a pay raise this school year as the district tries to attract more staff. The district’s school committee unanimously approved a request from Superintendent Rachel Monárrez on Thursday to increase substitutes’ daily pay from $85 to $110 — a nearly 30% bump. During last week’s school committee meeting, Monárrez said the raise will help the district respond to a shortage of substitute teachers.
wgbh.org
'It’s a nuisance:' MBTA passengers adjust to commuting without the Orange Line
Roubbins Jamal LaMothe, who lives in Malden, knew he should practice his commute to Tufts Medical Center before Monday morning, the first weekday morning of the Orange Line’s complete 30-day shutdown. So he boarded a shuttle bus to Oak Grove Sunday night as he got back to Massachusetts from a trip to Indianapolis to catch a Colts preseason game.
Worcester Police Hosting 1st Annual Back to School Bash
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is hosting its first annual Neighborhood Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Institute Park on Salisbury Street. The community party will run from 11 AM to 3 PM and will have bouncy houses, a mobile gaming truck and a dunk tank. The WPD Mounted Unit's horses will also be visiting.
Comments / 8