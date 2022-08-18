ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Government
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday

There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'The need is incredible': Hundreds ride motorcycles, raise money for Project New Hope in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - In what has become an annual tradition in Central Massachusetts, Project New Hope teamed up with hundreds of bikers to raise money Saturday. The eighth-annual Salute Our Veterans motorcycle ride raises money for the nonprofit, which has the mission of empowering service members, veterans, and their families through free retreats, supportive programs, wellness and education. They also have a food pantry, which also provides everyday essentials and baby supplies. Project New Hope Founder Bill Moore says the need for area veterans is still great.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

94th Westfield Fair continues this weekend

It's like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.
WESTFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup

GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
GRAFTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
wgbh.org

Worcester Public Schools will raise pay for substitute teachers amid staffing shortage

Substitute teachers for Worcester Public Schools will see a pay raise this school year as the district tries to attract more staff. The district’s school committee unanimously approved a request from Superintendent Rachel Monárrez on Thursday to increase substitutes’ daily pay from $85 to $110 — a nearly 30% bump. During last week’s school committee meeting, Monárrez said the raise will help the district respond to a shortage of substitute teachers.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

'It's a nuisance:' MBTA passengers adjust to commuting without the Orange Line

Roubbins Jamal LaMothe, who lives in Malden, knew he should practice his commute to Tufts Medical Center before Monday morning, the first weekday morning of the Orange Line’s complete 30-day shutdown. So he boarded a shuttle bus to Oak Grove Sunday night as he got back to Massachusetts from a trip to Indianapolis to catch a Colts preseason game.
MALDEN, MA

