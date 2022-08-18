Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
Permanent access to at-home abortions to be granted in England and Wales
Abortion Act to be amended from 30 August after ministers forced to ditch plans to scrap ‘pills by post’ service
BBC
PwC sued by worker over 'pub golf' head injury
PwC is being sued by an employee who claims a work party involving the drinking game called "pub golf" left him with a serious head injury. Michael Brockie claimed the accountancy giant owed him a "duty of care" when he attended the event in early 2019, the Financial Times reported.
GOLF・
BBC
Ronaldo age is not an issue for ten Hag
Erik ten Hag sees no reason why Cristiano Ronaldo can't still have a part to play for Manchester United. The Portugal forward was dropped to the bench for United's 2-1 win over Liverpool, with his team-mates running over 18km more than in their defeat at Brentford. Afterwards the Dutchman was...
Comments / 0