I’m savings expert – Dollar General is best for clearance days but Dollar Tree’s events can save you 10%

By Tatiana Louder
 4 days ago
THE best prices on Dollar Store and Dollar General items have been revealed.

While most customers think they are getting the best deals simply by choosing these stores, experts know even more competitive shopping practices.

A bargaining expert found that Dollar General is better than Dollar Tree for groceries, but that dollar stores can be skipped altogether for the best grocery bargains Credit: Getty
Dollar Tree and Dllar general both offer coupons through their apps. The chains are also happy to accept both newspaper and internet coupons Credit: Getty

There's an app for that

@thefreebieguy, Kendall M., recommends using the app to get the best deals. "Most weeks, both will do a digital [coupon for] $5 off $25," he said.

Beware brand names

Dollar stores typically offer brand-name items, but in smaller quantities than you’d see at the grocery store,” said former DealNews.com editor Michael Bonebright.

He explained that $2 for a 22-ounce bottle Lysol all-purpose cleaner isn't that great a deal compared to a 32-ounce bottle of the same cleaner for just pennies more.

Homegoods Vs. Groceries

Dollar Tree has a better selection of household items and paper goods, Bonebright said.

He recommends Dollar General for groceries but says overall big box stores can get you even better grocery deals.

Dollar Deals Online

“Sometimes it pays — literally — to shop the dollar chains online," said Rebecca Gramuglia public relations manager at TopCashback.com.

Dollar Tree and Dollar General offer cashback through sites like Gramuglia's.

A Tree of Coupons

Dollar Tree allows shoppers to use limitless newspaper coupons, and up to two online coupons daily, Krazy Coupon Lady says

Coming Clean

Dollar stores should be avoided for buying cleaning products, as Gramuglia says they're typically lower quality and sometimes "have harmful chemicals in them."

She says their saving grace is that both are a haven for cleaning supplies: "buckets, dish rags and sponges."

Greetings

Both Dollar Tree and Dollar General are perfect places to stock up on greeting cards for every occasion, says Andrea Woroch, budgeting expert.

“Stock up when you go: Think ahead to which celebrations and birthdays you will be celebrating over the next six months and buy enough cards for those events.

"Buying ahead ensures you have them when you need them and don’t end up spending 10 times that amount out of convenience at the grocery store or Walmart.”

The Point of No Return

While it's tempting to blow a paycheck at the dollar store, shoppers should remember one fact: they don't accept returns.

