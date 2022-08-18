TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the morning of July 31st, Lawrence Police engaged in hot pursuit of someone they believed to have committed a double homicide. “You’re looking at a high energy car chase,” said Lockhart, Chief of the Lawrence Police Department, “someone who has fired shots at officers, he is a very dangerous suspect. He has already, we believe, killed two people and so there is a lot of emotion that goes into these things.”

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO