Lawrence police release video showing chase, arrest of suspect in homicides
Lawrence police released dash camera and body camera video showing the arrest of Rodney Marshall, a man wanted in two homicides in August.
Two children found safe, suspect still on the run after Kansas City Amber Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the amber alert for a 7-year-old and 4-year-old after the two girls were found safe Sunday night. The children were abducted by their biological father, Jordan Maurice Owsley, police said, after he committed a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street around 4 p.m.
FULL VIDEO: Police release video of pursuit, arrest of Lawrence man accused in double homicide
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department has released dash and body camera video following a police pursuit, shots being fired, and the arrest of a man accused in two homicides. It also appears some of the video was shot by a drone. Following a press conference, the police...
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
Raytown police ask for help in finding 15-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Authorities said Mia Williams was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue. Police said she is believed to be in the Grandview area. Investigators said the...
KCMO police investigate Monday night homicide in 5000 block of Olive Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Olive Street.
Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the morning of July 31st, Lawrence Police engaged in hot pursuit of someone they believed to have committed a double homicide. “You’re looking at a high energy car chase,” said Lockhart, Chief of the Lawrence Police Department, “someone who has fired shots at officers, he is a very dangerous suspect. He has already, we believe, killed two people and so there is a lot of emotion that goes into these things.”
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
KC police investigate homicide that triggered AMBER Alert
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
Police: Kansas felon accused of weekend theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a weekend arrest. Shortly after 4p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the AT&T Store at 806 U.S.59 in Atchison to investigate a theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 46-year-old Landon Bain in a vehicle outside the store and took him into custody for a an alleged theft that had just occurred from the store.
Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene
UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
Overnight shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition, suspect identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police responded to a shooting late Sunday night and found one man who had been shot in his stomach. The Topeka Police Department reported one person in custody Monday morning. It later revealed Benjamin Folsom, 34, Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated battery and criminal possession of […]
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
2 injured in shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
