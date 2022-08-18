ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCTV 5

Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Raytown police ask for help in finding 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Authorities said Mia Williams was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue. Police said she is believed to be in the Grandview area. Investigators said the...
RAYTOWN, MO
WIBW

Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the morning of July 31st, Lawrence Police engaged in hot pursuit of someone they believed to have committed a double homicide. “You’re looking at a high energy car chase,” said Lockhart, Chief of the Lawrence Police Department, “someone who has fired shots at officers, he is a very dangerous suspect. He has already, we believe, killed two people and so there is a lot of emotion that goes into these things.”
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas felon accused of weekend theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a weekend arrest. Shortly after 4p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the AT&T Store at 806 U.S.59 in Atchison to investigate a theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 46-year-old Landon Bain in a vehicle outside the store and took him into custody for a an alleged theft that had just occurred from the store.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

2 injured in shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

