CNN

Markets are fighting the Fed

Stocks have experienced a sharp summer rebound, easing fear among investors and boosting hopes the bear market has settled on an early hibernation. But at any moment, strategists warn, the Federal Reserve could deliver a reality check that jolts complacent traders.
cryptoglobe.com

$SOL: Coin Bureau Bullish on Solana for Altcoin Rally

The host of popular crypto analytics and market commentary show Coin Bureau is bullish on the outlook for Solana ($SOL) saying that the altcoin could potentially double in price if the current rally continues. Speaking in a recent YouTube update, Coin Bureau’s host “Guy” told viewers that he has been...
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent in January and average energy bills will hit £5,816 by April, according to an alarming new forecast from investment bank Citi.Analysts predict that another surge in gas prices last week will push the rate of inflation far higher than even the Bank of England has forecast.Based on the latest market prices for gas, Citi now expects energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap to hit £4,567 in January and then £5,816 in April, compared with the current level of £1,971 a year.That would lead to inflation “entering the stratosphere” and peaking higher...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin Price Drops Below Its 200-Week Moving Average, Peter Schiff Says ‘Still Time To Sell’

On Saturday (August 20), BTC-USD is trading below $22,927, which is the closely monitored 200-week moving average (200WMA). According to data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, currently (as of 10:10 a.m. UTC on August 20) BTC-USD is trading around $21,158, down 2.43% in the past 24-hour period. As you can see from the five-day price chart below, the $BTC price dropped below the 200WMA around 12:20 a.m. UTC on August 19.
WWD

Prada Unveils ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ Project Winners

Prada has unveiled the winners of the “Action in the Year of the Tiger” project, which was introduced at the beginning of this year as part of the brand’s 2022 Chinese New Year campaign. The project was set up as an open invitation for creative talents under the age of 30 at art schools in China and beyond to present their personal interpretations of the tiger, whether via painting, design or sculpture, while raising public awareness about the tiger’s serious risk of extinction.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press...
