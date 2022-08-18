ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bianca Belair Looking For Hairstylist Who Won’t Rip Her Off

Bianca Belair honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT before making a name for herself on the main roster. The E.S.T. of WWE impressed fans and peers alike with her strength, speed, athleticism, and resilience. That being said, it’s hard finding people who do good work for an affordable price, even for Belair.
AEW Rampage Viewership Number Continues To Tumble This Week

AEW has a lot of work to do as they struggle on Friday nights for Rampage. How did viewership turn out this week as Tony Khan’s company did their best to present a big taped show from Charleston, West Virginia?. According to Afred Konuwa, the August 19th edition of...
