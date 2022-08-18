Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Hillsboro man shot by police is ‘fighting for his life’ after four bullets struck him, family says
The parents of a 20-year-old man shot by Hillsboro police Friday said their son had been wounded by two bullets to the back of his head but that they’ve received little to no answers from the police department about what led up to the serious injury. Hillsboro police identified...
Man shot in the face in North Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot in the face during a shooting in North Portland Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB officers arrived at the 100 Block of North Lombard Street just after 11 p.m. to find the injured man conscious and breathing. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after 15-year-old girl dies in Hwy 18 crash
A suspected DUII driver was arrested on multiple charges after a deadly crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville Saturday night, officials said.
Man found shot to death in Southeast Portland identified
The man who was recently shot dead in Portland's Hazelwood Neighborhood has been identified.
Fire that devastated Roseway Theater ruled accidental by investigators
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue has finished an investigation into what started a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater. Investigators say the fire was electrical and any sort of arson has been ruled out. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior.
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
Officials: Rollover crash leaves person critically injured in Clark County
A person is in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle in a one-car crash Monday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Family wants answers in Hillsboro officer-involved shooting
Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. As we near the peak of fire...
Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says
A trespassing confrontation between a private security guard and a married couple escalated at lightning speed into a fatal shooting outside a North Portland hardware store on a sunny Memorial Day weekend last year, new video shows. Footage from private guard Logan Gimbel’s body camera reveals for the first time...
14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured
A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges
A Multnomah County jury has slapped Walmart with $4.4 million in damages after a Portland area man said in a lawsuit that a theft prevention employee racially profiled him for “shopping while Black” and tried to have him jailed on bogus charges. Michael Mangum said he felt “disrespected...
Man arrested for DUII after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 leaves teenager dead
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after a deadly crash on Highway 18 late Saturday night. Oregon State Police said a trooper came upon a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39 just before midnight. An investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
Rider critically injured in motorcycle crash in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider was critically injured after being thrown from their motorcycle in a crash on Saturday night in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Northeast Risto Road and Northeat Pietila Road. When they arrived, they found a person who hit a guardrail and was thrown from their motorcycle. The rider was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
Clark Co. hit-and-run suspect arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Auburn, Wash. arrested a Vancouver man on Friday who is a suspect in a robbery and hit-and-run from earlier in the week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said on Friday, the Auburn Police Department contacted detectives in Clark County to...
Salem police: Woman runs over, kills ex-husband at park
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman has been arrested on murder charges after running over her ex-husband in the parking lot of a Salem park on Saturday morning, according to the Salem Police Department. SPD said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot...
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
Motorcyclist hits Clark County guardrail, critically hurt
A motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night after being thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a guardrail.
12-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy wounded early Thursday
An adult man was killed in a Wednesday evening shooting in Southeast Portland.A 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were injured in Northeast Portland in an early Thursday morning shooting on Rocky Butte. Before that, a man was killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon. No one was arrested in either shooting. According to the Portland Police Bureau, just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 18, officers responded to Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, near Interstate 205 and Interstate 84. They found a boy with serious injuries, who was rushed to a hospital, and a girl who was treated at the scene. A...
Oaks Park establishes new chaperone policy for skating rink after unruly incidents involving young guests
Oaks Park, the venerable amusement park located in Southeast Portland, has instituted a new chaperone policy for its skating rink. As the park website outlines, as of Aug. 19, patrons age 17 and younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult 21 or older during the 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday open skate sessions at the park roller rink.
New trial to begin for Tigard doc’s convicted killer
Brian Bement was convicted in 2012. That conviction was overturned in 2017 and now, after many delays, his new trial begins.
