Portland, OR

Man shot in the face in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot in the face during a shooting in North Portland Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB officers arrived at the 100 Block of North Lombard Street just after 11 p.m. to find the injured man conscious and breathing. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital.
Fire that devastated Roseway Theater ruled accidental by investigators

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue has finished an investigation into what started a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater. Investigators say the fire was electrical and any sort of arson has been ruled out. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior.
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
Family wants answers in Hillsboro officer-involved shooting

Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. As we near the peak of fire...
HILLSBORO, OR
Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says

A trespassing confrontation between a private security guard and a married couple escalated at lightning speed into a fatal shooting outside a North Portland hardware store on a sunny Memorial Day weekend last year, new video shows. Footage from private guard Logan Gimbel’s body camera reveals for the first time...
14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
Man arrested for DUII after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 leaves teenager dead

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after a deadly crash on Highway 18 late Saturday night. Oregon State Police said a trooper came upon a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39 just before midnight. An investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
Rider critically injured in motorcycle crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider was critically injured after being thrown from their motorcycle in a crash on Saturday night in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Northeast Risto Road and Northeat Pietila Road. When they arrived, they found a person who hit a guardrail and was thrown from their motorcycle. The rider was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
Clark Co. hit-and-run suspect arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Auburn, Wash. arrested a Vancouver man on Friday who is a suspect in a robbery and hit-and-run from earlier in the week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said on Friday, the Auburn Police Department contacted detectives in Clark County to...
Salem police: Woman runs over, kills ex-husband at park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman has been arrested on murder charges after running over her ex-husband in the parking lot of a Salem park on Saturday morning, according to the Salem Police Department. SPD said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot...
12-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy wounded early Thursday

An adult man was killed in a Wednesday evening shooting in Southeast Portland.A 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were injured in Northeast Portland in an early Thursday morning shooting on Rocky Butte. Before that, a man was killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon. No one was arrested in either shooting. According to the Portland Police Bureau, just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 18, officers responded to Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, near Interstate 205 and Interstate 84. They found a boy with serious injuries, who was rushed to a hospital, and a girl who was treated at the scene. A...
PORTLAND, OR

