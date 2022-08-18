Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in...
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
Water outage expected in Auburn
AUBURN – The Auburn Board of Public Works reports a water outage. A press release says water will be off on Tuesday for some Auburn customers during repairs to a broken water valve. The water is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m. in the areas of 15th and L Street to 20 and L Streets, including 18th between K and M and K Street from 17 to 18th streets.
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
Tarkio pair arrested near Shenandoah
SIDNEY, IA – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports two arrests following a traffic stop south of Shenandoah. A sheriff’s office press release says deputies stopped a Chrysler on Aug. 20 and a search revealed 11 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of marijuana. Jacqueline Riley, 44, and...
Police report fugitive in custody
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City High School was placed in “secure” status Monday before police took a Missouri fugitive into custody. The secure status means that exits are locked and monitored while classes proceeded as normal. Earlier today, a Nebraska City woman notified police that a...
Man shot at Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
One stabbed at Hookah bar in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a Hookah bar in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the O Street 88 Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they talked with a 37-year-old man with a single stab wound to his...
Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue said there's extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11:00 p.m. for a house on fire near northwest 3rd Street and northwest Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
OPD investigating shooting that leaves one injured
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left one injured early Sunday. Officers said the scene of the incident was at 33rd and Hamilton Street, but they had responded to the Nebraska Medical Center around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the 25-year-old victim...
A Bellevue man will serve six years in jail for a drug-related charge
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- A Bellevue man was given 72 months of imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Monday that 35-year-old Charles Elmore, of Bellevue, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. Elmore will begin a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from his prison sentence.
Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on Interstate 29 south just after midnight on Sunday. Officers said a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast...
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years on drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received 240 months in prison for drug-related charges on Aug. 19. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Adante Mower, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Mower will be on supervised release for three years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
Officials investigate body found in Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- Officials from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after a body was discovered in northwest Otoe County. OCSO said deputies were dispatched to an acreage Friday evening after the owners were walking on their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle. The vehicle was said to have been there for several years.
Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested by Lincoln police Friday morning after an incident last week where authorities said he drove his motorcycle into an LPD officer’s bicycle. LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug. 11 when Nelson...
Warrant issued after assault conviction
NEBRASKA CITY – An arrest warrant was issued Monday for 35-year-old Johnnie Krueger of Nebraska City after he failed to appear in district court for sentencing. Bond for Krueger was reduced Aug. 1 to a $1,000 provision with pre-trial release conditions. Krueger had earlier entered a plea to assault...
