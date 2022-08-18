AUBURN – The Auburn Board of Public Works reports a water outage. A press release says water will be off on Tuesday for some Auburn customers during repairs to a broken water valve. The water is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m. in the areas of 15th and L Street to 20 and L Streets, including 18th between K and M and K Street from 17 to 18th streets.

AUBURN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO