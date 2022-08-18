ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Provides Update on UFO Study, Calls Forthcoming Project 'High Priority'

 4 days ago
An official from NASA has provided a promising update on the space agency's forthcoming independent UFO study. The insights reportedly came by way of Daniel Evans, who serves as the assistant deputy associate administrator for research within NASA's Science Mission Directorate, during a town hall meeting held on Wednesday. Asked about the impending UFO study, which was announced earlier this summer, he told the audience that the space agency is "going full force" with the project and went on to say that "this is really important to us, and we're placing a high priority on it."

To that end, Evans explained that they hope to assemble a group of around 16 "of the world's leading scientists, data practitioners, artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP." A list of prospective panelists has been created by the group, he said, and they are currently waiting on approval from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to begin formally bringing these individuals into the fold. Evans indicated that they hope to have the team fully assembled by October at the latest, though expressed hope that it could be accomplished even sooner.

Of course, putting together the panel of experts is only the beginning of the project, which aims to identify available UFO data to study, determine how to better collect such information, and, ultimately, "move the scientific understanding of UAPs forward." At Wednesday's event, Evans mused that NASA is particularly well suited for a UFO study, because "we know how to use the tools of science and data to discern what might be happening out there in the skies. And, to be frank, no other agency is trusted as much by the public as us." While that very well may be the case, NASA finds itself in something of a precarious predicament as, if the study produces a prosaic answer for UAPs, the space agency will no doubt be accused by many of simply covering up 'the truth.'

