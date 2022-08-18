ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: This Arch Manning Pass Went Viral Last Night

Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning has one more season of outstanding highlights to collect at Isidore Newman. On Friday, Manning's New Orleans-based high school welcomed Holy Cross for a preseason scrimmage. With all eyes on the five-star recruit, he delivered with a five-star caliber highlight. While on the run rolling...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos

Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
FOOTBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons & The Nets Get Some Much-Needed Good News

Ben Simmons has not been able to show Brooklyn Nets fans much of anything over the last six months. Ever since being traded to the team at the deadline, Simmons has continued to miss time due to conditioning, his mental health, and even some back issues. Following the season, Simmons had to get back surgery, and since that time, he has simply been recovering and waiting to get the green light from his doctors.
NBA
Yardbarker

Browns QB Deshaun Watson begins mandatory counseling

The Cleveland Browns received some clarity last week when starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was given an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine over handfuls of allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that hovered over his status for more than a year. As part of the settlement agreed upon by...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Dejounte Murray & Paolo Banchero Make Amends At The CrawsOver After Recent Exchange

Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero appeared to make amends while going at each other during the star-studded pro-am league, The CrawsOver, hosted by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. The two young players got into on social media after a game, earlier this summer, which resulted in both going back and forth with each other on their Instagram Stories.
NBA

