Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Look: This Arch Manning Pass Went Viral Last Night
Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning has one more season of outstanding highlights to collect at Isidore Newman. On Friday, Manning's New Orleans-based high school welcomed Holy Cross for a preseason scrimmage. With all eyes on the five-star recruit, he delivered with a five-star caliber highlight. While on the run rolling...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos
Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Cowboys WATCH: KaVontae Turpin Bolts Past Chargers For 2 Electric TDs
Turpin stole the show in the first half with a return touchdown ... twice.
Report: NFL settled with Watson to avoid financial and PR costs
The settlement between the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson brought a conclusion but not closure for many. Some fans, media and employees of the league are not satisfied with the resolution while some, mostly fans of the Browns, Clemson or Watson himself, believe the punishment is fine or even too strong.
ESPN: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy will be 'most watched' head coach this year
Kickoff to the 2022 NFL is just over two weeks away. On Tuesday, NFL Nation compiled its preseason power rankings, which also included "one person in each organization — coach, general manager or player — who is firmly on the hot seat as the season starts." Among the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons & The Nets Get Some Much-Needed Good News
Ben Simmons has not been able to show Brooklyn Nets fans much of anything over the last six months. Ever since being traded to the team at the deadline, Simmons has continued to miss time due to conditioning, his mental health, and even some back issues. Following the season, Simmons had to get back surgery, and since that time, he has simply been recovering and waiting to get the green light from his doctors.
New Statistic Proves James Harden Remains an Excellent Playmaker
When the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets swapped stars back in February, the Sixers hoped that James Harden had plenty of gas left in the tank. While he was still averaging a double-double in points and assists while putting up over 20 points per game, the league-wide narrative hinted that ...
Yardbarker
Browns QB Deshaun Watson begins mandatory counseling
The Cleveland Browns received some clarity last week when starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was given an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine over handfuls of allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that hovered over his status for more than a year. As part of the settlement agreed upon by...
LeBron James’ son Bryce nabs first D-1 offer from dad’s ex-high school coach
LeBron James’ two sons have all gained popularity over the last few years, and for good reason. LeBron Jr. (a.k.a Bronny) was the first one to hit the mainstream, wowing fans with his athleticism. However, this year, Bryce James has taken over the Internet, mesmerizing hoopers with his 6’5 frame and his silky-smooth game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dejounte Murray & Paolo Banchero Make Amends At The CrawsOver After Recent Exchange
Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero appeared to make amends while going at each other during the star-studded pro-am league, The CrawsOver, hosted by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. The two young players got into on social media after a game, earlier this summer, which resulted in both going back and forth with each other on their Instagram Stories.
