Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Baby Star, atmos, and Reebok Come Together for Ramen Snack-Inspired Classic Leathers
After offering a first look at the upcoming Japanese Izakaya-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Mids, atmos Tokyo now joins forces with Reebok and Japanese snack company Oyatsu for special-edition Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers. Baby Star Ramen is a popular savory crunchy noodle snack that’s been sold in Japan’s supermarkets and convenience stores since 1959. As part of a series of unconventional collaborations including a recently-introduced Babeer brew, Baby Star Ramen now dresses a pair of Reebok Classic Leathers in playful over-the-top iconography.
hypebeast.com
The Three Stripes Unveils Its Newest adidas 4DFWD Running Silhouette
Performance has and always will be a priority for and its innovations teams, and the brand is ready to leap into the future with its all-new runner — the adidas 4DFWD. The silhouette’s overall shape is more or less kept intact, but a handful of technological advancements have been integrated to make them more comfortable and supportive.
hypebeast.com
adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 "Pirate Black" Is Returning Next Year
Ye and the team — whether without the former’s green light or not — have been known to give plenty of its most popular colorways reissues so that as many folks as possible can get their hands on them. During the most recent YEEZY Day launch, one iconic offering from the creative genius’ Three Stripes catalog in the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 “Turtle Dove,” so it’s only right that the famed “Pirate Black” installment make its return as well.
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Toasty" Arrives in Quilted Uppers
Reigning in the Fall/Winter 2022 season, Sportswear reveals an all-new Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Toasty,” incorporating quilted uppers and fuzzy fleece lining to prepare for the colder months ahead. As suggested by the Move to Zero pinwheel logos on the tongue tags and insoles, the upcoming pairs utilize recycled fabrics.
hypebeast.com
Closer Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 CMPCT V2 “Slate Bone”
Few collaborators can say that they have a footwear catalog as gargantuan as Ye. The creative genius and. have teamed up on an impressive range of silhouettes, most of which have an impressive amount of colorways in its arsenal. And one that is looking to expand its output this Fall is the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 CMPCT V2, and we’ve got a closer look at its forthcoming “Slate Bone” colorway.
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY’s New Collaboration Honors Iconic ‘Street Fighter’ Franchise
CASETiFY is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter video game franchise in its latest collection. The tech accessory company has unveiled a lineup of cases and other products featuring imagery from the Japanese game, which received its first installment in 1987. Leading the product lineup is the Chun-Li...
hypebeast.com
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at this Nike Dunk Low Majin Buu Custom
Following his Piccolo concept, custom sneaker designer, Andrew Chiou, has now returned with another Dragon Ball Z-inspired concept. Focussing on the popular Nike Dunk Low sneaker once again, the latest concept captures the look of Majin Buu. The genie-like magical life form is defined by his multiple personalities and distinct...
hypebeast.com
Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “White” Receives Official Release Date
After releasing four highly-anticipated colorways beginning the latter end of last year, Patta and. join forces once again for another Air Max 1 colorway in “White.” The upcoming pairs were first seen earlier this year as a commemorative 1-of-1 “ROMAN FOEREVER” iteration, remembering Patta co-founder Edson Sabjo’s son who passed away in 2021.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns in "Beef and Broccoli" for the Upcoming Fall Season
Last year, news of the Jordan Brand‘s most coveted hiking boots, the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG arriving in “Black Gum” made quite the headlines when it was announced to be a fall staple for the season. Now, after the success of the silhouette’s return, the footwear company is reviving another popular color for the silhouette for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season.
hypebeast.com
Joan Cornellà Celebrates "SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE" Event With New Vinyl Figure
Collectors can personalize the collectible with the accompanying set of travel stickers. As a toast to his major upcoming art event in Tokyo, Joan Cornellà and AllRightsReserved are launching a limited-edition vinyl figure collectible to commemorate the sculpture first seen in “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT SHANGHAI.” “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT TOKYO” circles around the concept of traveling while digging deeper into the meaning of human connection and interaction during a time of restriction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Supreme Fall/Winter 2022 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing its latest campaign with André 3000, Supreme has now returned to showcase the lookbook for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Revealing the range with a simple lookbook starring key members of its current skate team, the seasonal offering is dominated by a striking mix of textiles, distressing, patterns, prints, patchwork, embroidery, and badge applications.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
hypebeast.com
Acura's Precision EV Concept Combines F1 Cockpits With Italian Power Boats
Automakers all across the globe are gradually transitioning to electric power trains, and Acura is joining in on the trend by unveiling its Precision EV Concept over at Monterey Car Week. Carrying a highly futuristic look with its almost seamless body panels and clean lines, the new Precision draws its aesthetic inspiration from Italian power boats, with a wraparound windshield that blends the wider and sportier front end with the car’s gently curving roof.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
KangaROOS’ Omni-Racer Sneaker is the Best of Both Worlds
In 2021, American footwear label KangaROOS joined forces with British creative studio MORPRIME Industries and Tommy Triggah to co-design the first installment of its “Inside Job” series. This saw the brand’s Racer Hybrid silhouette submerged in an autumnal palette. Now, the duo has returned for a second...
hypebeast.com
Lucid Motors Has Unveiled Its $250,000 USD "Ultra-High-Performance" EV Line
To compete with Tesla‘s Model S Plaid and other high-performance EVs, American automaker Lucid Motors has now unveiled its own top-end line for its vehicles, named Sapphire. Designed to offer a complete premium experience, the new Sapphire badge will be introduced with the Lucid Air Sapphire, an “ultra-high-performance” make of its Air model.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Dukes Cupboard Teams Up With New Era for Cap Collaboration
London vintage designer store Dukes Cupboard has debuted its cap collaboration with New Era. Known for being the exclusive baseball cap supplier for the Major League, New Era has a storied history in sports that dates back over 100 years. The front of the cap is embroidered with “DKS,” while...
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny Goes Back to the '90s With New Visuals for "Neverita"
Bad Bunny continues to stay at the forefront after spending eight consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard 200. The Puerto Rican star has reached new heights with his most recent project Un Verano Sin Ti and he has now returned with new visuals for one of the album’s most popular tracks, “Neverita.”
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low is Dipped in "Metallic Silver"
Has an abundance of Dunk Low releases on the way and shows no signs of slowing down when introducing novel variations. From the Nike Dunk Low “Beetroot” to “Khaki,” the sportswear giant now presents a pair dipped in “Metallic Silver” hues. Rusty silver tumbled...
Comments / 0