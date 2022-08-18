Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Baby Star, atmos, and Reebok Come Together for Ramen Snack-Inspired Classic Leathers
After offering a first look at the upcoming Japanese Izakaya-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Mids, atmos Tokyo now joins forces with Reebok and Japanese snack company Oyatsu for special-edition Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers. Baby Star Ramen is a popular savory crunchy noodle snack that’s been sold in Japan’s supermarkets and convenience stores since 1959. As part of a series of unconventional collaborations including a recently-introduced Babeer brew, Baby Star Ramen now dresses a pair of Reebok Classic Leathers in playful over-the-top iconography.
hypebeast.com
STAPLE Drops Capsule With Emerging Brand New York Old Friends
With Jeff Staple, New York continues to reign as the epicenter of expanded creativity. The designer’s clothing imprint STAPLE has now linked with Tori Simokov’s emerging brand New York Old Friends for a capsule collection. Imbued with flower graphics, the collaboration is inspired by the idea of giving...
hypebeast.com
Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles
With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
hypebeast.com
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Shows off Custom Givenchy Outfits for His 'To the Moon' Tour
Kid Cudi has never been one to shy away from making strong fashion statement. His most recent fits for his To the Moon tour have proven that he continues to stay on-top of the style game as he kicked off the tour in custom head-to-toe Givenchy. The tour blasted off...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hypebeast.com
Baby-G Joins 'Sailor Moon' for an Evening-Themed Watch
Casio’s Baby-G line of durable watches has just launched a collaboration with Sailor Moon. The smaller counterpart to the G-SHOCK, the Baby-G BA110XSM-2A sits at 43 x 46 mm and tells time via both a digital and analog display. The inner semi-transparent blue bezel references an evening sky while...
hypebeast.com
FISK and Ed Fella Unite to Release One-Of-One Drawings
An eclectic mix of artwork from the legendary American designer. Ed Fella has been a trailblazer in the world of graphic design for over 60 years. From his impact in typography to his avant-garde approach to advertising, the American artist and designer continues to work with a childlike curiosity at the age of 84.
hypebeast.com
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
hypebeast.com
HOMECOMING and Jameson Whiskey Tap Patta for Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collaboration
Jameson Whiskey and African empowerment imprint HOMECOMING have joined forces to host a global, culture-connecting tour, titled #ALLCONNECT, with three landmark events in Atlanta, London and Lagos later this month. Ahead of the tour’s commencement, Jameson and HOMECOMING have recruited Black-owned, Amsterdam-based streetwear label Patta to create a limited-edition T-shirt collection in support of the cross-continental event.
hypebeast.com
Feng Chen Wang's "Re-Work.2" Capsule Collection Keeps Upcycling at its Core
Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang is known for defying the traditional through deconstructed double-take-worthy styles that speak for themselves. The rising designer often takes inspiration from her heritage together with past life experiences and now presents her “Re-Work.2” capsule collection. Acting as a follow-up to the “Re-Work” range...
hypebeast.com
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
hypebeast.com
Malbon and Nike Release a Convertible Jacket in Four Colors
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Nike on numerous occasions, often times bringing to life designs and logos from Nike Golf’s past. The two brands have joined forces once again to release a convertible jacket with Nike’s Storm-FIT technology. Constructed from 100% nylon, the jacket is a classic coach’s...
hypebeast.com
Macklemore Delivers New Track and Video "Maniac"
On Friday dropped off a new cut, “Maniac,” featuring rising artist Windser and production by Ryan Lewis and Budo. The comeback track, which arrives after the Seattle artist’s previous single, “Chant,” comes with an accompanying Jake Magraw-directed music video that pays homage to Outkast’s 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”
hypebeast.com
C.P Company Conquers City Living With FW22 Metropolis Series
Italy-based brand C.P. Company is kicking off its Fall/Winter 2022 offering with its new Metropolis Series. Inspired by the brand’s signature Metropolis jacket, the limited-edition offering uses outerwear and more as a means of conquering city living. With an industrial-focused design cadence, the series’ jackets utilize contemporary fabrics and manufacturing processing for forward-facing products. Just like the Dynafil parka that was introduced in 1999 as part of the brand’s Urban Protection range, the Metropolis series harbors the same utilitarian design cadence.
hypebeast.com
Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike Reconnect for Retro Print Basics
After joining forces earlier this year to resurrect the , Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike come together once again for a series of tees and tote bags — offering an updated line of everyday basics. BLACK CdG was founded by Rei Kawakubo back in 2009 as a response to The Great Recession. As the name suggests, the sublabel focused on cycling popular CDG styles in black within small spaces under 40 sqm in a process dubbed “speed merchandising.” The result was the introduction of accessible and energetic pieces that fans could quickly scoop up.
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
hypebeast.com
A Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is Rumored for FW22
After Supreme teased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and shared a campaign image with André 3000, hinting at an upcoming photo tee, rumors are now circulating that the New York imprint is gearing up for a Rolex collaboration. As reported by Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, a mockup is pointing toward a Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date release for FW22.
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Teases New Collaboration With Tekla
As a design agency, JJJJound essentially has free reign to work on whatever product projects they’d like, but fashion and footwear have certainly been its niches. In recent memory, the brand has linked up with the likes of ASICS to produce a duo of ultra-clean GEL-KAYANO 14 collaborations, Reebok for an NPC II team-up and MAD et LEN for graphite-scented candles. And now it’s slated to expand its portfolio with a new project with Tekla Fabrics.
hypebeast.com
The Game and Big Sean Work for a Moving Company In New "Stupid" Music Video
A week removed from The Game releasing his latest album DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind — which was made alongside record producer Hit-Boy — and it has already been met with thunderous applause. Even Shaq took to social media to say that all 31 songs on the record are certified bangers. Promotion on Game’s behalf is still rolling right along as he has just released his latest music video for “Stupid” which features Big Sean.
