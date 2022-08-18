Read full article on original website
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from earlier excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following. county, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following creek in Texas... Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for. the Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:45...
Texas House With a Huge Underground Cave Is This Week's Most Popular Home
Calling all stalactite and stalagmite lovers! An unassuming home in San Antonio, TX, gives new meaning to the term "man cave." Housing gawkers this week truly dug this place, which comes complete with its own underground cavern. We didn't need a headlamp to see that this property racked up tens of thousands of clicks, making it the most popular home on Realtor.com®.
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds. 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds. 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in...
