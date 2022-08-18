ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

SFGate

Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Newsom vetoes California bill for supervised drug injection sites

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday that would have allowed sites for supervised drug use - a program aimed at preventing accidental overdoses - to operate in three of the state's largest cities. The legislation would have allowed supervised injection sites to operate in Los Angeles,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

Tuesday Morning News Roundup

Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday. Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M

A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA

