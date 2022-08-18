This Arizona-Grown Treat Was Named The State's Best Snack

Photo: Getty Images

Are you a salty or sweet snacker ? Chances are, you can think of at least one salty snack that always satisfies those cravings .

Food & Wine compiled a list of the best snack in each state. Some of the snacks are famously tied to the state while others may have been improved by some of the state's iconic eateries. The website states, "While the primary goal of our state-by-state projects is finding the very best of everything, we've also aspired to paint a broad picture of American food culture, and to celebrate the considerable breadth and diversity of what's on offer, from sophisticated tinned seafood in the Pacific Northwest to the humble but mighty boiled peanut in the Deep South."

According to the list, the best snack in Arizona is locally-grown, and it is the White Sonora Wheat Crackers . Food & Wine explains:

"With its own fascinating (and ancient) grain story and some of the finest bakers (and pizza makers) in the country, modern American bread craft reaches dazzling heights in Arizona, and a lot of that happens because of the work being done at Hayden Flour Mills , opened in 2011 by a hobby baker who developed a fascination with heritage grains. A box of the mill's White Sonora wheat crackers is not only the perfect complement to your next cheese platter, it's a celebration of the oldest wheat varietal recorded in North America — planted right here as early as the 1600s."

A full list of each state's favorite snack can be found on Food & Wine's website.