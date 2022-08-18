Read full article on original website
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
SC Biz News announces Best Places to Work winners
SC Biz News celebrated its Best Places to Work honorees during an awards event Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. More than 800 people gathered at the facility as SC Biz News honored 119 companies in three categories: Large, medium and small. The companies were chosen in partnership with...
Zippy’s adds kitchen fee for dine-in customers
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s has added a 2% kitchen charge for those who dine in at their restaurants. The company said it’s to offset escalating costs and attract more kitchen workers. Those in the industry have said more restaurants could also add a kitchen charge. Zippy’s started adding the charge last week but only for […]
Community steps up to help South Carolina 11-year-old hit by car in school parking lot
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Eleven-year-old Huston was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but he has been in the hospital since Tuesday after being hit by a car in a school parking lot. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying that a […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
More snow on Pikes Peak on Monday
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kansas
Kansas is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous fried chicken sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Sunflower State.
South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate […]
How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anthony McFall is a Columbia native. He says things have been getting increasingly pricey throughout the last year. He's retired but says with increasing prices, he has considered going back to work. He spoke to News19 about the impacts on his grocery bills. "I might only...
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
Earthquakes in South Carolina: What is the likelihood of more larger earthquakes?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What is the likelihood that a larger earthquake will be felt in South Carolina as part of the ongoing "swarm" in the region?. It's a question a lot of people have been asking and now the United States Geological Survey is providing some scenarios. (Video above...
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
On 13th trip across US on bike, man hopes each stop also starts important conversation
William Galloway stopped in Cayce on Sunday. He'll head to Barnwell next - and then to Florida. He's pushed forward by a subject very personal to him.
