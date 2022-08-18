ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Acres, SC

Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Forest Acres, SC
News19 WLTX

SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
ANIMALS
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
My 1053 WJLT

10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois

Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
KENTUCKY STATE
columbiabusinessreport.com

SC Biz News announces Best Places to Work winners

SC Biz News celebrated its Best Places to Work honorees during an awards event Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. More than 800 people gathered at the facility as SC Biz News honored 119 companies in three categories: Large, medium and small. The companies were chosen in partnership with...
KHON2

Zippy’s adds kitchen fee for dine-in customers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s has added a 2% kitchen charge for those who dine in at their restaurants. The company said it’s to offset escalating costs and attract more kitchen workers. Those in the industry have said more restaurants could also add a kitchen charge. Zippy’s started adding the charge last week but only for […]
HAWAII STATE
WLTX.com

More snow on Pikes Peak on Monday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
COLORADO STATE
WBTW News13

South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpde.com

8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC

