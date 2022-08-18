(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO