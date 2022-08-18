Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
3 family members, including a toddler, killed in Missouri house explosion
Three family members, including a 3-year-old girl, were killed in a house explosion caused by a gas leak, authorities in Missouri said. The explosion occurred around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, about 160 miles southeast of St. Louis. Corey Coleman died that same day at a hospital, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement.
KTTS
Girl, 3, Dies After House Explosion In Southeast Missouri
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and hurt her mother, two siblings and five other relatives. The family’s home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday,...
KFVS12
Community checks out Poplar Bluff’s new police station
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff officers welcomed the community into their new police station that is being built on Saturday. Community residents walked into the new building on Shelby Road and were given a tour throughout the building. Officers showed people each room from administrative offices to evidence...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash
A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
Man arrested in Missouri for deadly road rage shooting in OKC
Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
mymoinfo.com
Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County
(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
