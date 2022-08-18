Read full article on original website
DSCC: New Reporting Highlights "How Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Black Communities."
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) News coverage is highlighting how Senate Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will lower costs like prescription drug prices, make health insurance more affordable, tackle inflation and benefit Black communities across the country. BET. : White House Details How Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Black Communities.
Biden administration: Legislation will prevent large health care costs increases for many in Tennessee, Georgia [Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.]
Chattanooga Times Free Press (TN) Aug. 21—NASHVILLE — Biden administration officials say hundreds of thousands of. seniors on Medicare will avoid large increases in health care costs starting next year after sprawling legislation that extends subsidies for insurance policies for three years and caps insulin costs at. $35.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
California to protect health benefits for young immigrants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by. California. Gov. Gavin Newsom's. administration. California. already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Lawsuit: Kaiser charged patients for free COVID tests [Bay Area News Group]
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Testing for COVID-19 is supposed to be provided free under federal legislation aimed at slowing the virus’ spread, but a class-action lawsuit this month accuses. Oakland. -based. Kaiser Permanente. , California’s largest health insurer, of billing patients more than. $300. for the procedure.
SingleSource Attorney Conclusion of Title (ACT™) to Offer Major Consumer Savings
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading provider of property services supporting the. housing industry, has launched the SingleSource Attorney Conclusion of Title (ACT™), a standardized attorney opinion letter that will save mortgage borrowers and lenders significant costs while providing comparable coverage to a more costly title insurance policy. Although the...
The Surefire Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 179, Veteran Owned, a Leader in Home Health Care, Title Insurance, Real Estate Brokerages, Mortgage Brokerages
The Surefire Group (SFG) is always looking for Joint Venture Opportunities to help real estate brokers make money in title insurance or mortgage brokering. is No. 179 on its annual Inc. 5000 list and #4 in Philadelphia Overall, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
NUTEX HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Explanatory Note On. April 1, 2022. (the...
Did Inflation Reduction Act boost free health insurance?
Austin American-Statesman (TX) The United States spends moreon health care than other industrialized countries, so a recent Facebook post touting free insurance for Americans younger than 65 might be welcome news. "$0 health insurance is here!" the Aug. 7 Facebook post says. "Congress approves $700bn package, $0 health insurance expanded...
Connecticut insurer winding down amid reported Amazon, CVS interest in parent firm
Aug. 23—Nearly three years after taking over a Norwalk insurance carrier called. is winding down that business as it weighs acquisition offers for the overall company. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Amazon is considering an offer for Signify, as the giant considers expanding a push into the health services sector. Signify could fetch as much as.
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11403377): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, Jonathan Blake ( Smyrna, GA , US), Clearwater, Andrew (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Editorial l Citizens Insurance topping one million policies cause for concern
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Recent news that consumer-backed Citizens Insurance has topped over a million policies is a clear sign that despite recent legislative actions the property insurance marketplace in. Florida. remains broken. Signs of a broken market include:. Over the last two years the policies of over...
DeSantis to cut off FRS investments to 'woke' companies
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to deploy the $199-billion Florida Retirement System Tuesday to the front lines of a 2022 culture war, mid-term election. DeSantis, who has emerged as a leading warrior against what he and his supporters call a woke agenda and "ideological...
QUINSTREET, INC – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this report. The following discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our plans, estimates and beliefs. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include those discussed below and elsewhere in this report, particularly in the sections titled "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors."
Hiring and Data: how the U.S. will set up new Medicare drug price talks
The U.S. government will soon begin hiring experts and collecting the data needed to launch direct negotiations over prescription drug prices for older and disabled people, a top Biden administration official told Reuters. President Joe Biden last week signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, introducing new policies to tackle climate change, taxes and the rising cost of…
Enact Announces Neenu Kainth as Chief Customer Experience Officer
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. , a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced mortgage industry veteran. Neenu Kainth. as the company’s new Chief Customer Experience Officer. Kainth has more than 20 years of industry experience and...
Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Humana, State Farm Insurance, Transamerica
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Rep. Crist's FAITH Act Gains Momentum
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D- St. Petersburg ) released the following statement after Reps. Demings (D-FL), Soto (D-FL), and Lawson (D-FL) joined as cosponsors of the FAITH Act, adding momentum to the bill that would lower. Florida. homeowners' insurance premiums. "I am honored to be...
