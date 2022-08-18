ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

DSCC: New Reporting Highlights "How Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Black Communities."

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) News coverage is highlighting how Senate Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will lower costs like prescription drug prices, make health insurance more affordable, tackle inflation and benefit Black communities across the country. BET. : White House Details How Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Black Communities.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Biden administration: Legislation will prevent large health care costs increases for many in Tennessee, Georgia [Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.]

Chattanooga Times Free Press (TN) Aug. 21—NASHVILLE — Biden administration officials say hundreds of thousands of. seniors on Medicare will avoid large increases in health care costs starting next year after sprawling legislation that extends subsidies for insurance policies for three years and caps insulin costs at. $35.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
InsuranceNewsNet

California to protect health benefits for young immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by. California. Gov. Gavin Newsom's. administration. California. already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Health Care#Black Communities#Medical Services#Racism#General Health#Globe Newswire#Data#Medicare
InsuranceNewsNet

The Surefire Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 179, Veteran Owned, a Leader in Home Health Care, Title Insurance, Real Estate Brokerages, Mortgage Brokerages

The Surefire Group (SFG) is always looking for Joint Venture Opportunities to help real estate brokers make money in title insurance or mortgage brokering. is No. 179 on its annual Inc. 5000 list and #4 in Philadelphia Overall, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsuranceNewsNet

NUTEX HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Explanatory Note On. April 1, 2022. (the...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Did Inflation Reduction Act boost free health insurance?

Austin American-Statesman (TX) The United States spends moreon health care than other industrialized countries, so a recent Facebook post touting free insurance for Americans younger than 65 might be welcome news. "$0 health insurance is here!" the Aug. 7 Facebook post says. "Congress approves $700bn package, $0 health insurance expanded...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Connecticut insurer winding down amid reported Amazon, CVS interest in parent firm

Aug. 23—Nearly three years after taking over a Norwalk insurance carrier called. is winding down that business as it weighs acquisition offers for the overall company. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Amazon is considering an offer for Signify, as the giant considers expanding a push into the health services sector. Signify could fetch as much as.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11403377): OneTrust LLC

-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, Jonathan Blake ( Smyrna, GA , US), Clearwater, Andrew (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
DATA PRIVACY
InsuranceNewsNet

DeSantis to cut off FRS investments to 'woke' companies

Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to deploy the $199-billion Florida Retirement System Tuesday to the front lines of a 2022 culture war, mid-term election. DeSantis, who has emerged as a leading warrior against what he and his supporters call a woke agenda and "ideological...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

QUINSTREET, INC – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this report. The following discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our plans, estimates and beliefs. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include those discussed below and elsewhere in this report, particularly in the sections titled "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Hiring and Data: how the U.S. will set up new Medicare drug price talks

The U.S. government will soon begin hiring experts and collecting the data needed to launch direct negotiations over prescription drug prices for older and disabled people, a top Biden administration official told Reuters. President Joe Biden last week signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, introducing new policies to tackle climate change, taxes and the rising cost of…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Announces Neenu Kainth as Chief Customer Experience Officer

RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. , a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced mortgage industry veteran. Neenu Kainth. as the company’s new Chief Customer Experience Officer. Kainth has more than 20 years of industry experience and...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Humana, State Farm Insurance, Transamerica

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Crist's FAITH Act Gains Momentum

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D- St. Petersburg ) released the following statement after Reps. Demings (D-FL), Soto (D-FL), and Lawson (D-FL) joined as cosponsors of the FAITH Act, adding momentum to the bill that would lower. Florida. homeowners' insurance premiums. "I am honored to be...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy