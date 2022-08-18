ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

tvnewscheck.com

WPTA Sports Anchor Hit By Vicious Tackle

Zach Groth, sports director and anchor at Gray’s WPTA in Fort Wayne, Ind., volunteered to take a tackle for a promo shoot. That was before he saw his tackler. You have to hand it to Zach Groth, sports director and anchor for WPTA, Gray’s ABC, NBC and MyNetworkTV affiliate in Fort Wayne, Ind.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: 2 moms get drunk, go party, leave kids home overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women are facing neglect charges after getting drunk and leaving their young kids home alone for nearly 12 hours while they went to a party, according to Allen County Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police began investigating in the spring, after the suspects’...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
rv-pro.com

Gulf Stream Coach: 40 Years in the Making

Despite the “unthinkable” changes that have hit the RV industry over the last few years, there’s one thing that has kept Gulf Stream Coach on steady ground: good relationships. In fact, the Nappanee, Indiana-based manufacturer is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Phil Sarvari, the company’s president,...
NAPPANEE, IN
cutoday.info

Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

FWPD warns of Facebook Marketplace scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are warning of a Facebook Marketplace scam. Police say individuals using the profiles of “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out of town victims. They say contact victims that are selling items such as PlayStation consoles or shoes on the platform and arrange to meet them in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Louis Dreyfus in Claypool Adds Lecithin Plant to Facility

Louis Dreyfus Company celebrated the opening of a new plant in Claypool, Indiana earlier this month. They say the opening of their new soy liquid lecithin plant positions the site as the country’s largest facility integrating soybean processing, biodiesel production, and glycerin and lecithin refining operations, as well as a food-grade packaging line and canola oil distribution terminal.
CLAYPOOL, IN
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest that spanned 11 years. Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.
GRABILL, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Silver Lake Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Three Vehicles

SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested on two cases after allegedly stealing a motorcycle, dirt bike and ATV. In the first case, Ethan William Michael Robinette, 22, 3531 W. SR 14, Silver Lake, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. He is also charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies, in a second case.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Church of God Closes Doors Due To Low Attendance

Church of God, 1059 Rozella Road, Warsaw, parishioners are looking for a different church to attend as the last service at the church was Aug. 14. Chad Briscoe, lay leader at Church of God, said the decision to close the church was made in mid-July due to the decline of the congregation. Their pastor, Tim Kumper, retired in October and the church couldn’t afford a full-time pastor. There were no pastors in their denomination that could come and take on the church.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
HICKSVILLE, OH
inkfreenews.com

Columbia City Man Arrested For Allegedly Abusing Service Dog

COLUMBIA CITY — A Columbia City man was recently arrested after allegedly abusing a service dog. Zachery R. Walsh, 30, 302 W. Van Buren St. Apartment 200, Columbia City, is charged with cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor. On Aug. 15, officers responded to a location in...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
