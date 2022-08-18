Read full article on original website
Related
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love
If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
Car Services That Cater to Chicago Families
When you’re traveling with kids, you’ve got enough to worry about without having to think through logistics of what lot to park in, where to catch a shuttle bus or how long it will take you to install and de-install a rear facing car seat in a cab.
Thrilling Escape Rooms for Chicago Families
Escape rooms are the latest attraction sweeping Chicagoland and it’s a no-brainer why they’ve become so popular. The main idea is to work together as a team by solving puzzles in order to “escape” from a room you’re trapped in. To make it even better,...
Local Moms on a Mission to End Gun Violence
Following the tragic event at the Highland Park parade on July 4 that killed 7 people and wounded more than 30 others, Kitty Brandtner, a Winnetka mom of three, took to social media to vent her frustrations. “When will enough be enough?”. “Why would a human NEED an AR-15?”. “What...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fun Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs
The Northwest Suburbs in Chicagoland offer plenty of family fun for kids of all ages. From attractions to parks and restaurants, you can plan out an exciting day with plenty of things to do. Our complete list below includes fun ideas for your entire family including towns like Glenview, Arlington...
Family-Friendly Breweries in Chicago and the Suburbs
Sometimes parents need a night out, but they can’t find a babysitter on short notice. In these cases, they can take their children out to a brewery that’s kid-friendly. Kids will enjoy being in a new atmosphere and parents will be able to wind down after a long day.
The Ultimate Bucket List Before Your Kid Starts Preschool
When raising kids, you know time goes by faster than you think. Parents of toddlers can already especially feel like that their kids are growing up quickly! Before you start tearing up with them starting preschool soon, now’s the time to enjoy these moments. We rounded up some of...
Family Days at Chicago Museums and Other Attractions
Looking for a fun way to spend a day with the kids? Kids’ Days are the best days to enjoy some of the educational hubs or fun spots in our area. These events typically happen on a schedule and often feature a lower entrance fee for kids or special events geared directed at youth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Summer Staycation Ideas at the Forest Preserves of Cook County
Are you and your Chicagoland family looking for the perfect summer staycation ideas? With over 70,000 acres of wild, wonderful and natural beauty contained within, the Forest Preserves of Cook County have got you and your kids covered. “A lot of people think that Chicago is just the downtown area,”...
Confused About Therapies for Autism? A New Project Can Help
It can be difficult for families of children with autism, particularly when it comes to identifying and accessing services and therapies for autism. A new project by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, funded by The National Institute of Mental Health, is in the works to help parents navigate what can oftentimes be an overwhelming experience.
Summer-Themed Books for Kids
Good for ages 0-3 Since young kids love playing in the water at the beach, this board book will teach them all about the world under the waves, including the animals and plants that live there. Biscuit’s First Beach Day by Alyssa Satin Capucilli. Good for ages 1-5 Biscuit...
How Dual-Language Education Builds Student Success at German International School Chicago
Students at the German International School Chicago (GISC) learn much more than a second language. A dual-language education helps prepare students for their future roles as well-rounded, creative and responsible global citizens. At its core, GISC’s mission is to provide students with a dual-language education in an individualized and supportive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Kids’ Swimming Classes in Chicago and the Suburbs
Swimming is not only a great way to get exercise, but an essential safety tool for kids. More families are signing up for swimming classes every year to make sure they’re safe when spending time near Lake Michigan or on their next family vacation. Kids of all ages can...
Kid-Friendly Brunch Spots in Chicagoland
Remember the days of sleeping in, rolling out of bed and heading out for leisurely brunch? Those times may be long gone now that kids are in the picture, but a fun weekend brunch is still possible. These Chicagoland spots cater to both the mimosa crowd and the sippy cup...
30 Fun Things to Do with Kids Before Summer Ends
Are you sick of hearing your kids saying that they’re bored this summer? Well, we’ve got your covered. We have compiled a list of things for you and your kids to do before the summer ends. Check out these places to go or fun things to do to...
How to Support Your Child’s Language Learning Journey
Every parent strives to provide their child with the skills necessary to succeed in life, says Sonia Di Marino, a Spanish Language Instructor at Chicago’s Instituto Cervantes, the largest international Spanish teaching organization in the world. Providing your child with the opportunity to take a Spanish language learning journey could very well turn out to be the gift of a lifetime and open many doors as they grow.
Watch This, Do That: Sing 2
Enjoy some of your favorite actors and singers — Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, Pharrell Williams, Matthew McConaughey, Halsey, Bono and many more — in an animated film. This musical is fun for all ages. Although the cast is thriving at their new theater, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) has...
Chicago Parents
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT
This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0