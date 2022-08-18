ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Crist's FAITH Act Gains Momentum

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D- St. Petersburg ) released the following statement after Reps. Demings (D-FL), Soto (D-FL), and Lawson (D-FL) joined as cosponsors of the FAITH Act, adding momentum to the bill that would lower. Florida. homeowners' insurance premiums. "I am honored to be...
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut insurer winding down amid reported Amazon, CVS interest in parent firm

Aug. 23—Nearly three years after taking over a Norwalk insurance carrier called. is winding down that business as it weighs acquisition offers for the overall company. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Amazon is considering an offer for Signify, as the giant considers expanding a push into the health services sector. Signify could fetch as much as.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DeSantis to cut off FRS investments to 'woke' companies

Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to deploy the $199-billion Florida Retirement System Tuesday to the front lines of a 2022 culture war, mid-term election. DeSantis, who has emerged as a leading warrior against what he and his supporters call a woke agenda and "ideological...
FLORIDA STATE
California to protect health benefits for young immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by. California. Gov. Gavin Newsom's. administration. California. already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Transgender Floridians scrambling as Medicaid coverage ban begins

News Herald (Panama City, FL) In hindsight, August Dekker's surgery came just in time. Dekker, 28, came out as a transgender man in 2015 and started hormone replacement therapy two years later. In April, he underwent a bilateral mastectomy. The procedure is a treatment option for people who experience gender dysphoria, or the distress one feels when their gender identity doesn't align with their sex assigned at birth.
Great Lakes Integrated Network (GLIN) Announces Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Approval

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Great Lakes Integrated Network (GLIN), a leader in healthcare transformation in. (REACH) Model provisional participants – providing high-quality, coordinated care to the Medicare beneficiaries of. Western New York. (WNY). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005413/en/. ACO REACH, an accountable care organization model...
HEALTH SERVICES
Belong Health Approved by CMS for the ACO REACH Program in New York

Company to help improve quality of care for underserved Medicare beneficiaries in most competitive CMMI program to date. , a company dedicated to advancing patient-centered healthcare and reducing the cost of caring for underserved and complex populations, today announced. Belong Health. was provisionally approved for the ACO REACH program. The...
HEALTH
Pension plan gives out $9.6M in bonuses

Daily Record, The (Wooster, OH) The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio board on Thursday approved $9.66 million. in bonus pay for about 100 investment staff, over the objections of retired teachers. The Ohio Retired Teachers Association. asked the board to reject the bonus pay, citing. $3 billion. in investment...
OHIO STATE
Gas prices lower, inflation still up

SEBRING — If you've noticed a bit of relief on your wallet, that may owe thanks to lower gasoline prices. If that relief has only been very little, blame inflated prices for other goods, which have not come down yet. AAA. — The Auto Club Group. has announced that...
FLORIDA STATE
Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: high inflation, limited visibility

For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession. He'd be the first to acknowledge one uncomfortable fact: He has no idea…
WYOMING STATE
New indictments allege Alex Murdaugh stole from his brother

New indictments unsealed Friday against disbarred and jailed South Carolina. further allege theft from his own brother and the law firm his great-grandfather founded and names two more alleged accomplices in an intricate, decade-long web of criminal conspiracy that spanned the Lowcountry. S.C. Attorney General. Alan Wilson. announced the S.C....
PUBLIC SAFETY
