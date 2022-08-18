Read full article on original website
Related
Florida ‘insurer of last resort’ doubles policy count in one year
The number of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation policies has skyrocketed as bankrupt or exiting carriers force homeowners to seek refuge with the "insurer of last resort." As of July 2022, Citizen's policy count stood at 937, 835, which is double that of 2020. At the current growth rate of 6,000-plus...
Editorial l Citizens Insurance topping one million policies cause for concern
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Recent news that consumer-backed Citizens Insurance has topped over a million policies is a clear sign that despite recent legislative actions the property insurance marketplace in. Florida. remains broken. Signs of a broken market include:. Over the last two years the policies of over...
Rep. Crist's FAITH Act Gains Momentum
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D- St. Petersburg ) released the following statement after Reps. Demings (D-FL), Soto (D-FL), and Lawson (D-FL) joined as cosponsors of the FAITH Act, adding momentum to the bill that would lower. Florida. homeowners' insurance premiums. "I am honored to be...
Connecticut insurer winding down amid reported Amazon, CVS interest in parent firm
Aug. 23—Nearly three years after taking over a Norwalk insurance carrier called. is winding down that business as it weighs acquisition offers for the overall company. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Amazon is considering an offer for Signify, as the giant considers expanding a push into the health services sector. Signify could fetch as much as.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi man convicted of stealing $6M in Payroll Protection Program funds
Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (Tupelo) Aug. 20—OXFORD — A Starkville man will spend the next six-and-a-half years in federal prison and have to repay $6 million in one of the largest pandemic relief fraud cases in the country. Christopher Lick, 46, owned a Columbus candle shop that employed...
DeSantis to cut off FRS investments to 'woke' companies
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to deploy the $199-billion Florida Retirement System Tuesday to the front lines of a 2022 culture war, mid-term election. DeSantis, who has emerged as a leading warrior against what he and his supporters call a woke agenda and "ideological...
California to protect health benefits for young immigrants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by. California. Gov. Gavin Newsom's. administration. California. already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
Transgender Floridians scrambling as Medicaid coverage ban begins
News Herald (Panama City, FL) In hindsight, August Dekker's surgery came just in time. Dekker, 28, came out as a transgender man in 2015 and started hormone replacement therapy two years later. In April, he underwent a bilateral mastectomy. The procedure is a treatment option for people who experience gender dysphoria, or the distress one feels when their gender identity doesn't align with their sex assigned at birth.
Oregon officials say fire risk map didn't affect insurance
BAKER CITY — Oregon insurance companies haven't used, and don't plan to use, a controversial state wildfire risk map in determining coverage or premium costs, according to a survey a state agency released on. Aug. 12. . The survey results counter one of the complaints that prompted the. Oregon...
Lawsuit: Kaiser charged patients for free COVID tests [Bay Area News Group]
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Testing for COVID-19 is supposed to be provided free under federal legislation aimed at slowing the virus’ spread, but a class-action lawsuit this month accuses. Oakland. -based. Kaiser Permanente. , California’s largest health insurer, of billing patients more than. $300. for the procedure.
Children's Home Society of North Carolina Expands Career Opportunities
PRNewswire/ -- Built on a foundation of growth to best promote the well-being of our community's children and families,. (CHS) is further expanding the breadth and depth of its innovative services and is seeking qualified professionals to be a part of its impact. Working for CHS means being a member...
Great Lakes Integrated Network (GLIN) Announces Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Approval
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Great Lakes Integrated Network (GLIN), a leader in healthcare transformation in. (REACH) Model provisional participants – providing high-quality, coordinated care to the Medicare beneficiaries of. Western New York. (WNY). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005413/en/. ACO REACH, an accountable care organization model...
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than. from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks. , 41, of. Bogart. , was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three...
Belong Health Approved by CMS for the ACO REACH Program in New York
Company to help improve quality of care for underserved Medicare beneficiaries in most competitive CMMI program to date. , a company dedicated to advancing patient-centered healthcare and reducing the cost of caring for underserved and complex populations, today announced. Belong Health. was provisionally approved for the ACO REACH program. The...
Pension plan gives out $9.6M in bonuses
Daily Record, The (Wooster, OH) The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio board on Thursday approved $9.66 million. in bonus pay for about 100 investment staff, over the objections of retired teachers. The Ohio Retired Teachers Association. asked the board to reject the bonus pay, citing. $3 billion. in investment...
Feds: Former California postal carrier stole jobless debit cards from mail route
LOS ANGELES -- A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was indicted today by a federal grand jury for her role in a scheme that allegedly defrauded banks out of more than $200,000 via the theft of debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits from her mail route and giving them to a co-schemer in exchange for cash payments and gifts.
Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison for investment scheme
Tampa, Florida -- U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Thomas Coelho (53, St. Petersburg) to 10 years in federal prison for wire fraud. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $1.8 million, the proceeds of the wire fraud scheme. Coelho had pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022.
Gas prices lower, inflation still up
SEBRING — If you've noticed a bit of relief on your wallet, that may owe thanks to lower gasoline prices. If that relief has only been very little, blame inflated prices for other goods, which have not come down yet. AAA. — The Auto Club Group. has announced that...
Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: high inflation, limited visibility
For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession. He'd be the first to acknowledge one uncomfortable fact: He has no idea…
New indictments allege Alex Murdaugh stole from his brother
New indictments unsealed Friday against disbarred and jailed South Carolina. further allege theft from his own brother and the law firm his great-grandfather founded and names two more alleged accomplices in an intricate, decade-long web of criminal conspiracy that spanned the Lowcountry. S.C. Attorney General. Alan Wilson. announced the S.C....
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0