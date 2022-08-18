Read full article on original website
Lithuania Pledges Roughly €600M to Promote Innovation, R&D
The Ministry of the Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania will make about €600 million ($602.5 million) available in the next few years to help bolster innovation, starting this autumn. In an agency blog post published Aug. 17, Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė said...
Kasisto Secures $15.5M to Advance AI in Financial Services
Financial services digital experience platform Kasisto closed a $15.5 million Series C extension round to advance innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking sector and continue investing in product development. The fresh infusion of capital was led in the U.S. by Fidelity Information Services (FIS) and internationally by Westpac...
Banks Use Bitcoin Rewards to Attract the Crypto-Curious Consumer
The financial services industry is transforming, with consumers and businesses becoming more interested in using digital technology to handle their financial needs. Financial institutions (FIs) are evolving to meet consumers’ shifting preferences by offering a variety of digital solutions, from mobile check deposit to digital wallets. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, however, FIs are not currently meeting consumers’ interests.
BNPL FinTech valU Acquires Paynas to Expand Offering in MENA
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) FinTech valU has acquired employee management and benefits company Paynas, saying this will contribute to valU’s mission of bringing seamless financial solutions to the wider society in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With this acquisition, valU will expand its financial offering...
Truist Acquires Arena Platform to Boost Data Management
In a bid to expand its data management capabilities, Truist Financial has acquired the Arena platform from data tech company Zaloni. According to a Monday (Aug. 22) news release, the acquisition will let Truist “accelerate its data governance, metadata management, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) programs.”
Indonesian eCommerce Firm Tokopedia Adds BNPL Option
Indonesian eCommerce company Tokopedia has added a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to the range of digital payment methods it accepts. With the new GoPayLater Cicil, select Tokopedia customers can shop on the company’s platform and then choose to pay in installments over one, three, six or 12 months, according to a report from The Jakarta Post.
EMEA Daily: French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’; BNPL Firm Tamara Picks up $100M in Series B
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), French retailer Carrefour is freezing prices on 100 items, Saudi buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Tamara secured $100 million in fresh funding and more. French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’. As consumers...
Spend Management Platform Coupa Expands Cash Visibility Features
Business spend management solution provider Coupa Software has added new innovations to its Coupa Treasury product, aiming to give companies better visibility into their cash position and cash projection. This will expand Coupa’s platform, which provides a complete view of spend and cash across treasury, finance, procurement and supply chain,...
FinTech Banks Fill SME Funding Gap Created by Russia-Ukraine Conflict
In the post-Brexit scramble to maintain their European footholds and take advantage of European passporting rules, a slew of U.K. businesses turned to FinTech-friendly Lithuania, catapulting the small Baltic state and its capital city, Vilnius, into a leadership position on Europe’s FinTech scene. According to Mantvydas Štareika, CEO at...
Payments FinTech Highline Looks to Expand After $13M Series A
Dallas-based payments FinTech Highline Technologies announced Monday (Aug. 22) that it has raised $13 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Jump Capital, Costanoa Ventures, Foundation Capital and other investors. According to the press release, the new funds will be used to add staff, launch strategic partnerships and expand the adoption of its products and services.
7 of the 10 Largest Corporate Blockchain Investors Target Payments
Seven of the 10 most active blockchain investors among large public companies have stakes in at least one company that offers payment services. That’s according to blockchain market intelligence firm Blockdata’s list of the “Most Active Investors in Blockchain Companies By the Top 100 Public Companies,” released earlier this month. It looked at the 10 months from September 2021 through June 2022.
Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M
Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets
Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
EMEA Daily: UK FCA Approves Future Fintech’s Acquisition of Khyber Money Exchange
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Future Fintech has received approval from U.K. regulator FCA for its acquisition of money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange as it looks to expand its money transfer abilities in the region. Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has...
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Small and Large Merchants Alike Lose Significant Revenues to Disputed Payments
We might term disputed card transactions the equal opportunity challenge for merchants large and small. And there’s a disconnect between the thought that using homegrown solutions for those disputes is more effective than using a provider and the reality. To that end, the report Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits...
Logistics Software Company Trusted Dispatch Receives $1M Investment
Logistics software company Trusted Dispatch has received a $1 million Partner Preferred investment to expand and grow its solutions for shipping heavy machinery in Canada and the United States. The company’s platform automates logistical matching and delivery connections for heavy equipment shippers and truckers by allowing shippers to generate quotes...
South African Central Bank Allows FIs to Serve Crypto Accounts
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is moving forward with a recommendation to let banks deal with companies handling crypto assets. The new guidelines published by the bank says the banks can now act as a “conduit” for funds from crypto asset service providers, and can deal with customers willing to purchase or receive payments in that way.
Data brief: U.K. Consumers Encounter 11% More Shopping Friction Than the Average Consumer
Merchants in the U.K. need to step up their game when it comes to providing customers with the cross-channel and digital shopping features that can make their shopping experiences faster and more convenient. According to data from the U.K. edition of the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook, part of a...
Standard Bank Looks to Expand Amid Rising Competition in South Africa
South Africa's largest lender wants to use its position to expand its business banking services amid increasing competition. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 19), Standard Bank Group hopes to make the most of its scale and geographical footprint to fuel its growth, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. That could mean...
