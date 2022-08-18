Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jordan Poyer won’t return to practice for Bills this week
Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn’t ready to return to practice yet. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Poyer’s injured elbow is making progress, but that it won’t improve to the point that he’ll be back on the field this week. That rules out any chance that he will play in the preseason.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Dolphins’ seventh-round rookie QB Skylar Thompson continues to impress
Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson arrived at training camp knowing he had an uphill battle to make the roster: Tua Tagovailoa is the starter, and Teddy Bridgewater has the No. 2 job, and Thompson will have to perform well to convince the Dolphins to keep three quarterbacks. Thompson is doing...
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett apologizes for Broncos’ play in Buffalo
The Broncos didn’t play most of their starters in Buffalo, and it was ugly. The Bills, who played starting quarterback Josh Allen for a series, totaled 510 yards and scored touchdowns on their first six possessions on their way to a 42-15 victory over the Broncos. It was not...
NBC Sports
Falcons coach Arthur Smith pleased with Marcus Mariota’s preseason performance
Some questioned the Falcons’ decision to head into the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota, who hasn’t started a game as 2019, as their starting quarterback. But Falcons coach Arthur Smith says Mariota is proving he’s up to the task. Mariota turned in a solid performance on Monday...
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski: Josh Dobbs gave the guys opportunities to make plays
With Jacoby Brissett currently slated to take over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension, the Browns have Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen ostensibly competing to be Brissett’s backup. Dobbs’ performance in Sunday’s preseason game against the Eagles may have put him firmly ahead....
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
NBC Sports
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
NBC Sports
49ers signing Tashaun Gipson
The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
NBC Sports
Titans announce four cuts
Tuesday afternoon is the deadline for NFL teams to drop their rosters to 80 players and the Titans have gotten to work on this round of cuts. The team announced on Monday that they have waived wide receiver Terry Godwin, defensive back Shakur Brown and defensive back Shyheim Carter. Brown and Carter were waived with injury designations that will allow them to revert to injured reserve if not claimed.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
NBC Sports
Former Texans team president Jamey Rootes dies at 56
Jamey Rootes, the first team president of the Texans, died Sunday. He was 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news on social media. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas,” she wrote. “Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former president of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy.
NBC Sports
10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2
CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
NBC Sports
Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee
One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
NBC Sports
Dennis Allen “comfortable” if Jameis Winston doesn’t play in preseason
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took a big step back from his sprained foot on Monday when he did 11-on-11 work for the first time since suffering the injury, but it remains unclear if he’ll be taking another one later this week. The Saints close out their preseason schedule with...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: Facing Browns will mean something, but I’m focused on improving
Signs have pointed to Baker Mayfield starting at quarterback for the Panthers since he arrived with the team in a trade with the Browns and that meant there was a strong possibility that he’d be facing his former team in his first game with the new one. Barring injury,...
NBC Sports
Vet guidance helping Jackson thrive in 'unbelievable' defense
Rookie Drake Jackson is proving he fits right in with the 49ers' defense. Following the 49ers' 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jackson spoke about how he's able to mesh with the defense so well. "My vets are probably the best vets out," Jackson...
NFL・
NBC Sports
What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It was a lackluster night at U.S. Bank stadium for the 49ers' second preseason game but they came away with a 17-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers kept most of their starters off of the field with 31 players not dressing for the contest after two extensive joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. This allowed players lower on the depth chart time to compete for a roster spot.
