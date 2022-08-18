Read full article on original website
Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Man in prison for double fatal Jersey City crash while DUI has two convictions vacated
A man in prison for a double fatal Jersey City crash near the Holland Tunnel while driving under the influence has had two convictions vacated on appeal due to the way the judge instructed the jury on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges. ” … Defendant contends it was plain error for...
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
A Minor Girl Was the Target of Murder-for-Hire Plot
NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a minor girl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Armando Conceicao, 57, is charged Tuesday, August 16th, in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with the intent that a murder for hire be committed.
10 years after fire, 9 Union City tenants reach settlement to return at same rental price
10 years after a fire, nine Union City tenants at 409-415 Bergenline Ave. reached a settlement to return at the same rental price they were paying in 2012, as well as a $10,000 credit against future rent. The city was awarded a $2.1 million judgement in Hudson County Superior Court...
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
Bloods leader who helped mob scion kill his gangster dad pleads guilty in Bronx murder-for-hire plot
A Bloods leader who helped mob scion Anthony Zottola Sr. whack his own father pleaded guilty Monday to his role in the for-hire Bronx rub-out to avoid spending life in prison. Bushawn Shelton was paid to plan the assassination of Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola and the botched hit on the slain Lucchese associate’s other son, Salvatore. Shelton traded coded texts with mobster Anthony Zottola Sr. ...
New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture
A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
JCPD Has Not Confirmed Identity, But Friends Say Body Found In Jersey City Motel Is Missing Hoboken Woman
The body of a woman found in the Skyway Motel at 380 Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City has still not been officially identified by the Jersey City Police Department. In an email to Hudson TV at 10:14 tonight, Monday, August 22, 2022, Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace Scalcione stated that the Department has yet to identify the body, which was discovered on Friday afternoon at 12:04 pm., but their investigation is ongoing.
Sires touts $170k in federal funding for West New York Emergency Medical Services
U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) is touting a $170,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) being allocated to the West New York Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department. “Congratulations to West New York for receiving this competitive grant. This funding will better equip emergency medical technicians (EMTs) protecting West New York, support first responders needs, and keep residents safe,” Sires said in a statement.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
Woman and kids held at gunpoint in Somerset County, NJ hotel room, police say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in front of her two children in a hotel room and then shooting her as she tried to escape, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Eder Gelin, 39,...
Phil Murphy Hit New Jersey Businesses with $300 Million in New Payroll Taxes
From the Desk of Senator Steven Oroho, NJ-R TRENTON, NJ – In a state notorious...
N.J. can use ‘drug recognition experts’ to determine if you’re high, judge says
In a report expected to have a big impact on how New Jersey determines who is high on the job as well as a legal challenge to state rules on impaired driving, a court-appointed special master has concluded the testimony of so-called Drug Recognition Experts can be admitted as reliable evidence in such cases.
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
Police: Man busted in Secaucus with 50 wax folds of heroin, 27 ecstacy pills, & capsule of cocaine
A man was busted in Secaucus with 50 wax folds of heroin, 27 ecstacy pills, and a capsule of cocaine after being pulled over for having tinted windows, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Roshawn Simmons, 34, of Jersey City, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of ecstasy, possession...
Jersey City Armed Carjacker Who Robbed Couple Waiting for Food Delivery Charged
by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin...
AG: Jersey City man facing 15-count indictment for armed carjacking, assaulting a cop
A Jersey City man is facing a 15-count indictment for an armed carjacking in Elizabeth, which ended in a foot chase in Jersey City and a scuffle with a police officer, Acting Acting General Matthew Platkin announced. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, is also charged with first-degree carjacking, robbery,...
