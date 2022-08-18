Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Titusville Herald
Officials: Trooper disciplined for sharing info with friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run...
Titusville Herald
Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
Titusville Herald
Ivey tells reporters she has a 'clean bill of health'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday made her first public appearance in nearly three weeks, telling reporters she was in good health but also declining to say whether she had undergone any recent medical treatment. Ivey toured a science and technology lab at at a...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process. Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government. That’s a particularly important...
Titusville Herald
New Mexico oilfield regulators reach settlement with company
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State oil and gas regulators say they have reached a financial settlement with XTO Permian Operating to resolve violation notices at wastewater injection sites in southeastern New Mexico. The Oil Conservation Division on Monday announced that XTO will pay nearly $1.8 million to the...
Titusville Herald
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m. Lakeland at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 5 p.m. Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Tampa at...
Titusville Herald
Oilfield wastewater line spills in northwestern North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the state that they say could take more than a year to clean up. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday...
Titusville Herald
Disaster food benefits available in eastern Kentucky areas
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People living or working in part of eastern Kentucky damaged by flooding last month may apply for disaster food benefits. Residents and people working in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may submit applications beginning Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits.
