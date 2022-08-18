Read full article on original website
Canyon News
28 Violent Gang Members Arrested
WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally struck by two vehicles during gang related assault in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault Sunday morning in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said. Relatives identified the victim as Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High...
thedowneypatriot.com
Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman
DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
One Male Killed, One Wounded in Shooting at South LA Business
One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
onscene.tv
Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
2urbangirls.com
South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges
LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Man Shoots Woman to Death During Argument Downtown
A man shot a woman to death during an argument in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO charges
The investigation, dubbed Operation 'Down the Rabbit Hole' used wiretaps and surveillance to uncover alleged evidence of extortion of businesses, violent robberies, burglaries, narcotics, and firearms trafficking.
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
85 arrests in Los Angeles-Florida drug smuggling scheme that used checked baggage on flights
Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights.
Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest
An hours-long standoff ended with an arrest in Compton, authorities said Sunday. Authorities say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home on South Mettler Avenue.The suspect stood accused of assault with a deadly weapon. The SWAT team spent seven hours talking with the suspect who eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident.
Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood Near LASD Station
Sheriff's detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near Beverly Center in West Hollywood.
LAPD Officer Pleads No Contest to On-Duty Assault
A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020.
ADW Suspect Barricaded in Carson Residence
A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence tonight and a sheriff's SWAT team was working to get him out.
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
