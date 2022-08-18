ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canyon News

28 Violent Gang Members Arrested

WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman

DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
#Gang Violence#Street Gangs#Gang Members#South Los Angeles#Law Enforcement#The Justice Department#Fbi
onscene.tv

Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges

LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest

An hours-long standoff ended with an arrest in Compton, authorities said Sunday. Authorities say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home on South Mettler Avenue.The suspect stood accused of assault with a deadly weapon. The SWAT team spent seven hours talking with the suspect who eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident. 
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
AZUSA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
PALMDALE, CA

