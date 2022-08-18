Read full article on original website
LB3 Foundation celebrates life of Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan family will ask the community to gather and remember their late son this weekend, as they once again hold an event to help kids in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan III started the LB3 Foundation to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in Savannah seven years ago this month.
Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health. This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor. “This gift helps our students to see...
SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
Vaden Nissan helping students with membership fees for The Future Business Leaders of America program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual partnership that gives students the opportunity to get hands on experience is kicked off Monday. Vaden Nissan in Savannah is helping Islands high school students with their membership fees for The Future Business Leaders of America program. Six students got to tour Vaden’s facility...
Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
Savannah Tech students sign 2 year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Savannah Tech students signed a two year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation Monday. The eight students will receive on the job training while earning skills that leaders at Gulfstream say will help build their career at the company and beyond. ”Savannah Technical College...
Hometown Hero
A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. The goal is to not just make walking as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. But to make it easy everywhere. Hometown...
Food insecurity public meeting happening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday a group focused on fighting food insecurity in the Coastal Empire is asking for you to join the conversation and help come up with some solutions. Healthy Savannah is leading this initiative and their offices are located in the Coastal Health District building, but Tuesday...
2022 Beaufort Watermelon Crawl, Sip & Stroll
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy a day of watermelon themed goodies, shopping and dinning. That’s because the Downtown Beaufort Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll event returns!. President & CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association Ahslee Houck joined WTOC on Morning Break with...
Historic building being renovated into new recovery center
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic building in the heart of Lyons is getting big renovations. It’s set to be the future home of a walk-in facility for people suffering from things like substance abuse and other mental health challenges. This historic building has been used by many in...
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
SPD: search underway for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen. According to police, Zhawaun Kwame Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on August 13 leaving Brewer St. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and […]
Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
Savannah residents react to shooting on Alabama Ave
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A neighborhood gathering rocked by gunshots. “I was moving to the groove and I heard some shots like, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and I’m thinking it’s fire crackers and then it just kept repeating,” Reunion Planner Omar Akbar said. A shooting...
1 person dead following crash in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Liberty County. A woman standing outside her car on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. Laff says the 32-year-old woman...
Safety concerns rise following Memorial stadium football game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “It was scary for a lot of people.”. Ronald Cooper took his 17-year-old daughter Rahnie and her friends to the Benedictine versus Jenkins football game at Memorial stadium Friday night. “People just started running from different directions.”. While Savannah Police say a fight was brewing,...
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Bryan Co. commissioners approve new red light at the intersection of 280
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners recently approved a new project aimed at improving parts of US-280 near I-16. County officials approved a new red light at the intersection of 280 and Oracal Parkway at a recent commission meeting. The project is one of several set...
