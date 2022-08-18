AMERICA'S favorite Papa Johns is back with another item, the crustless pizza bowl.

The newest menu will be available to the public starting August 22, 2022.

Papa Johns will begin offering crustless pizza bowls starting August 22 Credit: Willie Vass - Commissioned by The Sun Glasgow

Papa Johns pizza bowls: How to get one

Pizza has been a staple fast food menu item in America for years.

To switch things up, Papa Johns is now offering crustless pizza bowls.

Papa Johns' newest creation, crustless pizza bowls, will be available to the public on their official website.

The new pizza bowls will be available starting August 22, and is available now to Papa Johns loyalty members, per CNET.

What is the Papa Johns' pizza bowl?

The new Papa Johns' crustless pizza bowl is priced at $8 and basically is all the pizza toppings collected in a bowl.

From vegetables to meats, the bowls are baked to "piping hot perfection."

"Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different," shared Papa Johns' SVP of menu strategy and innovation Scott Rodriguez, according to Business Wire.

The bowls come in three different flavors, including Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo, and Garden Veggie, and are customizable.

"There's a general thought that there could be a little bit of pizza fatigue," continued Rodriquez.

"Because that's all we've had for the last couple of years."

"Temperature is probably the number one thing that our consumer keys in on."

"We wanted to make sure that those are coming in piping hot."

What are people saying about it online?

There are mixed reviews of the new menu online.

One person tweeted: "Papa Johns Pizza is so bad, they dont even wanna sell it anymore. Could you imagine wanting to eat a bowl of just their garbage toppings?"

CNN also wrote: "To get people excited about pizza again, Papa Johns is offering a new spin on the classic, with Papa Bowls that are all topping — no crust."